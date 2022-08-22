Obituary – LtCol Raymond George Kennedy, USMC, Ret.

In loving memory of

Raymond George Kennedy, LtCol, USMC, Ret.

1930 – 2022

Oceanside – Our beloved father passed away in July 2022. A true Marine, he dedicated his life to service and fought until the very end.

Raymond Kennedy was born in Belle Plaine, Kansas where he graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1948 and passed on a football scholarship to Wichita State to join the Marines.

Beginning his military journey in San Diego as a private, he was later assigned to the 1st Marine Division 1st Tank Battalion and fought in both Korea and Vietnam as a tank officer.

He met the love of his life, Betty Beard, who was in the Navy, at Naval Station Great Lakes and they were married in 1952.

Their life journey took them to bases such as Fort Knox, Camp Lejeune, Roosevelt Roads, Quantico and finally Camp Pendleton.

LtCol Kennedy’s final assignment was to command the 1st Tank Battalion – the only Marine to have served as both a private and commander of the same US tank battalion.

He was awarded 17 decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal with Valor.

After retirement in 1978, he became a regional banking manager for Wells Fargo until his retirement in 1989.

Always active and ready to help, he volunteered with Kiwanis, King of Kings Lutheran Church, Meals with Love, and served on the investment advisory board for The City of Oceanside.

He loved to travel and spend time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Betty and his brother John Dee (died in the Battle of Okinawa), and is survived by his brother Don and sister Mary; three sons – John, Robert, Raymond Jr; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A service honoring his life will be at King of Kings Lutheran Church on September 24th at 11:00am.