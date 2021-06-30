Obituary – Judy L. Sosebee

In Loving Memory

Judy L. Sosebee

July 24, 1948 – June 6, 2021

Judy L. Sosebee passed away at her home on June 6, 2021. Judy was born on July 24, 1948 in Elmira, New York to Donald and Ruth (Gardner) Scott. Judy married Graff “Country” Sosebee at Camp Pendleton, CA on October 22, 1983.

Judy is survived by her husband of almost 39 years, Graff “Country” Sosebee of Vista, CA, son Frank L. Stout of Lowman, New York, daughter Regina L. Stout of Bellville, Ohio, sister Linda S. Allen of Vista, CA, brother Rusty Scott of Yucca Valley, CA and sisters Tammy Scott and Joanne Scott of Yucca Valley, CA. She is also survived by her fur babies, Paco, Tawny, Zoe, and Whitey. She was preceded in death by her son Derrick at birth, her father Don Scott on February 6, 2005, and her mother Ruth Allen 11 months ago on July 5, 2020.

Country was Judy’s whole world and she was his.

In Judy’s memory, the family requests memorial donations to any animal charity of your choice, such as San Diego Humane Society, Helen Woodward Animal Center, Lions Tigers & Bears, or The Wolf Center.