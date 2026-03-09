Obituary – JoAnne Mosher

In loving memory of JoAnne Mosher

JoAnne Mosher passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on February 12, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her daughter by her side.

JoAnne was born and raised in Rochester, NY.

She later married, and after the birth of their first child, the family relocated to San Diego, where she was a dedicated mother to her two children.

JoAnne loved to travel, explore new places, and experience the finer things in life.

She was passionate about cooking and delighted in sharing meals, recipes, and conversation with the people she cared about.

A gifted hostess, JoAnne was known for her warmth, attention to detail, and ability to make every gathering special.

She was often the life of the party, bringing joy, laughter, and connection wherever she went.

In 2018, JoAnne moved from San Marcos to Las Vegas, where she spent her final years.

She is survived by her daughter and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son.

An informal celebration of life will be held at Oceanside Pier at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026.