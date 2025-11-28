Obituary – Gary William Seelhorst

In loving memory of Gary William Seelhorst

October 8, 1970 – October 30, 2025

On October 30, 2025, the San Diego community lost a remarkable man, incredible father and believer in Christ.

Gary Seelhorst passed away suddenly at the young age of 55.

Gary was doing what he loved to do before he passed – surfing and being around water.

Gary was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 8, 1970 to Jack Seelhorst and Linda Beeman Seelhorst.

At the age of 10 his family moved to Saratoga, CA when his father was relocated for work.

In 1980 his family moved to Newport Beach, found a home and settled there for the next 20 years.

He went to grammar school at Anderson Elementary and High School at Corona Del Mar.

Gary graduated from UCSD with his Bachelor of Arts in 1994, and then moved to the mid-west to pursue a Master’s of Science Degree at Indiana University.

He went on to work for Eli-Lilly in Medical Research making his way up to Michigan to work for Parke-Davis/Pfizer.

He completed his second Master’s Degree, MBA, at the University of Michigan while working at Pfizer.

During his time in Michigan, Gary met and married Jenna, and together they went on to welcome both of their proudest accomplishments.

Their daughter, Reagan, was born in 2005 followed by their son, Nolan, in 2009.

In 2006, they returned to the San Diego area, and Gary resided there in Solana Beach up until his passing.

Gary was highly intelligent, well-spoken and had three academic degrees.

He was a competitive tri-athlete who played multiple sports throughout high school and college, with his primary focus on swimming & water polo.

He was co-captain of his water polo teams in both high school and during his time at UCSD.

He had a very diverse group of friends, peers and colleagues, ranging from all corners of the country.

Gary made countless contributions to medical science and research while working for Pfizer and other medical pharma & device companies where he led with his scientific knowledge & business skills.

One of Gary’s favorite places to hang out was at Crust Pizzeria in Solana Beach, especially after Friday night football games at FNA (Football “N” America) and Torrey Pines Friday Night Lights games.

Gary was very influential in his children’s lives, encouraging them to excel at everything they touch.

He was a soccer coach to both children and many of their friends, a tutor and a mentor.

Gary also enjoyed surfing with his daughter, as well as his friends and clients.

He loved taking the kids to visit his parents in Indio, CA and taking them on life experience trips whenever he could.

He also travelled the country regularly watching his kids play sports.

Gary volunteered for many school events including the Solana Vista & Skyline Dad’s Club and the Torrey Pines High School Chain Gang, to name a few.

He was well loved in the community.

Before Gary’s passing, he had recently started an executive coaching business which was quickly gaining momentum.

Gary loved connecting with others and offering his life & professional skills in order to help others.

He had touched many lives and helped to facilitate people maintaining and improving their physical as well as emotional health.

Gary was survived in death by his parents, Jack and Linda Seelhorst; his aunt, Joyce Seelhorst; his brother, Greg Seelhorst; and doting children, Reagan Grayce Seelhorst & Nolan John Seelhorst.

A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 3PM at Venture Church, 777 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established the Nolan & Reagan Seelhorst Trust to help support both children as they continue pursuing their academic and athletic dreams in honor of their father.

Donations may be made to the trust directly at Mission Federal Credit Union using Account Number 009179615401. Routing Number 322281507.