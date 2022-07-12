Obituary – Dr. Thomas F. McGee, PHD

In loving memory of Dr. Thomas F. McGee, PHD

Aug. 6, 1930 – Oct. 5, 2021

Dr. Thomas F. McGee, PhD, died October 5, 2021, in Encinitas, California after a brief illness. He was 91.

Tom was born August 6, 1930, in Chicago, to Robert W. and Anna (Tyre) McGee.

A product of Chicago Public Schools, he went on to earn his undergraduate degree at Roosevelt College in Chicago before completing his PhD in Clinical Psychology at The University of Chicago in 1962.

Highlights of his career included a 7-year role as the Director of Mental Health Services for the City of Chicago.

During this time, Tom was instrumental in the development of several community mental health centers in underserved neighborhoods.

In 1972 Tom and his beloved wife Lili moved the family from Chicago to Solana Beach, California, with Tom taking the position as Director of Outpatient Psychological Services at Mercy Hospital.

After many years at Mercy, during which he supervised many psychology interns, Tom moved to a similar role with the California School of Professional Psychology / Alliant International University.

After his formal retirement, Tom remained active in the psychological community, traveling to Hong Kong several times to train psychology students there and serving on several dissertation committees.

During his career he frequently presented papers at various conferences; towards the end of his career, he became a vocal proponent of the need for professionals in varied fields to have a “Professional Will”

Drafted during the Korean Conflict, Tom was very thankful for his good fortune that saw him stationed in France for 14 months, supporting a unit of architects and structural engineers.

He took advantage of this posting to explore Europe with every furlough – this experience fostered his life-long love of travel.

Tom met his wife, Livier Alvarez (Lili) while they both worked at Lions International in Chicago. They married in 1957 and had 4 daughters, who survive, Joan (Rich) Qualls, Diana McGee, Paula McGee (Paul Woods) and Maria (Sunny) Al-Shamma.

He is also survived by grandchildren Marisol, Anthony, Sandy, Ben, Gabriela, Eisa, Susanna, Liliama and Felice, and by great grandson Damian Ray.

Also surviving are nieces and nephews Bob, Pat, Kathy, Frank, Carol Jeanne, Richard, Jeff, Paul, Lydia, Tony, and Adriana, and sisters-in-law Raquel and Christina.

Tom was predeceased by his wife, Lili, his parents, his brothers Bill and Jim, sisters and brothers-in-law Minnie, Connie, Beth, Bob, Mario and Ignacio and niece Laura.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 6 –please email [email protected].com for time and location.

Tom and Lili supported Community Resource Center in Encinitas – if you would like to make a donation in Tom’s memory, the link to do so is crcncc.org/give