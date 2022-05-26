Obituary – Anne Ingebretsen Schmitt Johnston

In loving memory of Anne Ingebretsen Schmitt Johnston

December 30, 1929 – April 26, 2022

Anne Ingebretsen Schmitt Johnston passed away peacefully on April 26, 2022 at her home in Vista, California, surrounded by her loving family.

Anne lived an extraordinary life in her 92 years, and was loved by so many. She, and her twin sister Hilda, were born on December 30, 1929, in Yonkers, New York.

Anne graduated from Gorton High School and the University of Rochester.

In 1952, she married Joseph Schmitt and together they had three children, Linda, Rick and Lauren.

Anne was a born teacher. In her youth she and her twin sister taught dance to children in Yonkers.

Later, she taught elementary school in the Bronx and earned a Master’s Degree in counseling from Hunter College.

During the summers, Anne taught swimming at camps in New England, offering her own children the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities and beautiful surroundings.

In 1968, Anne moved her family to Vista, California, continuing her teaching career at Crestview Elementary and Lincoln Middle School.

During summer breaks, she taught driver’s training and swimming for the Vista Unified School District.

After retirement, Anne continued teaching, tutoring students in Vista’s Home Hospital program and at the Sylvan Learning Center.

Her keen intellect, boundless energy, and passion for education benefitted countless students and families over the years.

Anne’s life revolved around her family and she was fiercely devoted to them.

She never missed a birthday or family event, and loved hosting holiday meals at her warm and welcoming home.

Her recipes are legendary, and will be treasured and passed down through the generations.

In 1978, our family was blessed when Anne married Warren Johnston, “Johnny” to all who knew him and “Grandpa” to nine grandchildren.

Together, Anne and Johnny attended swim meets, water polo tournaments, ballet recitals, volleyball games, and graduations.

Anne could be seen around town, proudly sporting gear from UCLA, UCSC, USC, UCSB and the University of Redlands, and bragging about her amazing grandkids!

Anne leaves her family with a legacy of love that will be passed along to future generations.

She is our hero. Her work ethic, loyalty to family, and indomitable spirit will continue to inspire us in the years to come.

By living her life, she taught us all so much. We will never forget.

Anne was preceded in death by her twin sister Hilda and her beloved husband Johnny. She is survived by her brother, Carl Ingebretsen, her children, Linda Edwards, Rick (Lyssa) Schmitt, and Lauren Lemieux, her grandchildren, Anne Cordero-Rabe (Cory), Kelsey Edwards (David Urzua), Brian Edwards, Eric Schmitt, Jessie (Neal) Kennedy, Katie Lemieux, Robin Burket (Jon), John Lemieux (Kristin), and Claire Lemieux, and great-grandchildren Johnny and Laney Cordero-Rabe and Knox Kennedy.

A celebration of life will be held over the summer.