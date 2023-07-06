Obituary – William (Bill) Isaacs

In loving memory of William (Bill) Isaacs

May 17, 1945 – June 2, 2023

William (Bill) Allan Isaacs, age 78 passed away on June 2, 2023, in Carlsbad, CA.

Bill is survived by his devoted sister Betty (Joel) Zane, niece Tamara (Kris) Jones, nephew Joseph (June) Zane, great nephews Kent and Dean Jones, great nieces Lillian and Rose Zane, along with cousins Steven and Richard Lowenstein, Michael Levy and Lois Charito.

Born in Long Island, New York, Bill moved to Tucson, Az., graduating from Catalina High School.

He served in the Army Reserves and earned a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential from Cal Western University in San Diego.

Bill was a gifted and dedicated educator at Carlsbad High School for 38 years.

In addition to his teaching curriculum, he established the first computer program at Carlsbad High, coached their Cross Country Team and later was granted a travel sabbatical to Southern Europe, North and Central Africa, exploring ancient burial grounds and excavation sites.

He influenced and inspired the lives of thousands of students and will be remembered for his allegiance to them.

As an avid student of life and curious about the world, Bill became an expert world traveler.

He immersed himself in cultures around the globe from big cities to remote villages.

With precise planning and research, Bill led students and family on the most exciting, enriching trips imaginable.

Bill loved sports, both as a spectator and participant. He excelled at snow skiing, beach volleyball, tennis and later at pickleball. He competed in multiple tournaments, winning a collection of trophies.

Bill’s loyalty and dedication to family and friends was a true gift. Bill’s quick wit and unique sense of humor brought laughter and surprise to those around him.

Along his journey through life, he was fortunate to have several very faithful and dear friends which he treasured.

After retirement, Bill could be found every morning with some of his buddies in downtown Carlsbad for coffee.

Bill was giving and generous with a “heart of gold” and will be deeply missed.

Per his wishes, there will be a small family service at Pacific View Mortuary in Corona del Mar.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the San Diego Food Bank.

