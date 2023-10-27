Holiday Bowl welcomes DIRECTV as new title sponsor

REGION — San Diego’s premier college bowl event has a new title sponsor — DIRECTV — as the city prepares for the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in December, it was announced this week.

Legends Global Partnerships represented DIRECTV in the negotiation of the Holiday Bowl title sponsorship.

“We are sincerely so excited and proud to announce this partnership with DIRECTV,” said Dennis DuBard, president of Sports San Diego, the group that produces the annual Holiday Bowl game. “DIRECTV is a respected industry leader, a sports powerhouse and an incredible brand. We look forward to working closely with their team and presenting yet another amazing San Diego bowl experience for the student-athletes, bands, spirit squads and visiting and local fans alike. We can’t wait for December 27.”

The announcement was made Thursday morning on the flight deck of USS Midway Museum. The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl kicks off at 5 p.m. Dec. 27 at Petco Park. The game matches teams from the Pac-12 and ACC. The game will be televised live on FOX.

“The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is a powerful moment to celebrate the achievements of two of the top college football teams in the country,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “We look forward to showcasing DIRECTV as the destination for all your favorite sports — with or without a satellite — during the bowl season and in the exciting matchup at Petco Park on Dec. 27.”

The bowl game, which first kicked off in 1978, is known for its high-scoring contests and down-to-the-wire finishes, a Sports San Diego statement read. Previous sponsors included SeaWorld, Thrifty Car Rental, Pacific Life Insurance Company, National University and most recently, San Diego County Credit Union.

The 2022 game featured a final-minute, come-from-behind 28-27 University of Oregon Ducks victory over the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in front of a near-sellout crowd at Petco Park and 3.97 million FOX television viewers.

In addition to the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, Sports San Diego also owns and operates the Rady Children’s Invitational, a four-team men’s college basketball tournament that tips off this Thanksgiving at UC San Diego’s Lion Tree Arena. The inaugural tournament field features Iowa, Oklahoma, Seton Hall and USC. Each game will be televised on either FOX or FS1.