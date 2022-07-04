New sign at Moonlight Plaza

Moonlight Plaza shopping center is undergoing a remodel and the first step was replacing the aging “Encinitas” sign on at the corner of Coast Hwy 101 and Encinitas Boulevard. The previous lighted display suffered numerous breakdowns over the last 10 years and became an eyesore for the community. Building owner Barbara Schubert gifted the remodeled sign to the citizens of Encinitas in celebration of her recent 90th birthday. She requested the poinsettia be added to represent the heritage of the community she has called home since 1987. Previously, Schubert donated the site 30 feet away where the Surfing Madonna has been displayed for over 10 years.