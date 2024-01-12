New members appointed to San Marcos commissions, boards

SAN MARCOS — City committees and boards have gained new members to help advise city leaders on development, traffic, parks and recreation, climate, and more.

The San Marcos City Council made appointments to fill open positions on seven different committees on Tuesday, with some positions receiving up to eight applicants. Terms for these committees vary between two and four years.

Planning Commission: There were four regular positions and one alternate position open on the commission, which reviews land use matters, including specific plans, conditional use permits, and rezones.

The council re-appointed incumbents Kevin Norris and Fatima Rios Perez as regular members, along with new applicant Michael Barnett, and current alternate Lionel Saulsberry was also made a regular member.

Steve Kildoo, who previously served as a Planning Commissioner and on various other city committees, was appointed as an alternate, along with former Traffic Commissioner Arturo Rico. All terms are four years long.

Commissioner Dave Nuttall did not reapply, and Commissioner Robert Crain was named to another committee.

Traffic Commission: The traffic commission, which reviews recommendations related to improving traffic conditions, operations, safety, and regulations, had three regular positions open with four-year terms.

Incumbent Kirk Ericksen was re-appointed, and new applicant Natasha Hildes and former alternate Ian Clark were made regular members to replace departing commissioner Mike Hansen and commissioner Rico, who was appointed to the Planning Commission. A new applicant, Brad Pederson, was named as a new alternate.

Parks and Recreation Commission: Two regular seats were open on the commission, which advises the city on matters related to recreation programs, activities and facilities. The council re-appointed incumbents Travis Lindsay and Sasha Smith.

Youth Commission: New applicant Sophia Scollick was named to the open alternate position for a term of three years. The commission comprises members under 21 who advise the city on developing youth programs and the general welfare of young people.

Budget Review Committee: New applicant Sam Neuhauser was appointed as a regular member, replacing departing member Glenn Winn, and Benjamin Barlow was appointed to a new alternate seat, each for three-year terms. The committee reviews the status of each department’s budget, considers cost-saving measures and makes recommendations regarding project priorities.

Community Foundation: The council re-appointed incumbent Carol Gendel as a regular member and named Planning Commissioner Robert Crain to the regular seat left open by departing member Colleen Lukoff.

The foundation provides financial assistance grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Climate Action Plan Working Group: Incumbent group member Rebecca Rosaler was re-appointed to another term on the working group, which makes recommendations to the City Council and other committees regarding implementing the Climate Action Plan.