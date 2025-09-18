Carlsbad OKs contracts to fix sidewalks, widen El Camino Real

CARLSBAD — The City of Carlsbad advanced two projects aimed at improving mobility along its sidewalks and roadways.

The first project, the 2025 Concrete Repair Project, was awarded a contract to replace damaged sidewalks, curbs and gutters, while also installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps on various sections of 18 different streets throughout the city.

San Diego-based Aster Construction Services was awarded up to $950,019 for the work, which is expected to take three months once construction breaks ground at the end of the year. Aster was selected from among four bids, and most of the sidewalks identified for improvement are in District 1, which includes Carlsbad Village.

The second project focuses on the widening of El Camino Real between Poinsettia Lane and Camino Vida Roble to meet city standards for growth and improve traffic flow. The nearly one-mile stretch in District 2 will add a third northbound lane, along with improvements to bike lanes, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The city anticipates that the El Camino Real project will cost approximately $3.5 million in TransNet funds and $1.44 million in federal funds. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026 and is expected to be completed in early 2027, with a 12-month construction period, according to city documents.

Both items were approved unanimously by the City Council on Sept. 9 as part of its consent calendar.