Do you have a persistently puzzling pup? A pooch who thinks you’re a pushover? Behavioral issues in dogs are one of the biggest reasons owners decide not to keep them — but they don’t have to be! With January being National Train Your Dog month, San Diego Humane Society has the resources you need to handle behavioral challenges and make life easier for both you and your furry family member.

San Diego Humane Society’s Behavior & Training program not only provides great resources to the public for more manageable pets, but it’s a key component of their policy to Stay at Zero euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in their five shelters across San Diego County — a commitment they’ve kept since 2015.

Many shelters do not have the time, space or resources to address problematic animal behaviors that can make adoption impossible. But thanks to a strong community of animal lovers in San Diego County who give generously each year to this nonprofit animal welfare organization, animals in our region receive the chance they deserve to find loving homes.

San Diego Humane Society also helps pet owners keep the animals they love in homes and out of shelters by providing:

40+ different training classes, available online, on demand and in person.

A free Behavior Helpline, connecting the public with our professional trainers.

Online resources in English and Spanish, addressing a variety of behavioral concerns.

A Pet Training Assistance Fund, which covers partial or full class fees for pet families in need thanks to contributions from generous community members.

All these resources can be found at sdhumane.org/behavior, along with heartwarming success stories to inspire your own behavior journey with your pet, like this one about a 120-pound heavyweight named Andre.

Andre was sadly discovered tethered to a tree in Mission Valley. While addressing his medical needs, the veterinarians realized Andre had poor eyesight, which made him nervous around new people. The Behavior & Training team made sure he worked primarily with the same staff members during his stay at the shelter so that he could learn their scents and feel comfortable and confident. After five months of specialized care and training, Andre was finally adopted by a family excited to bring home this gentle giant.

A little patience, love and training can make a world of difference for a pet with behavioral issues. To learn more or make a donation to support the Behavior & Training program at San Diego Humane Society, visit them at sdhumane.org.