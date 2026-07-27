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California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
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Motorcyclist airlifted after crash near Camp Pendleton

by Coast News wire services0

OCEANSIDE — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday in a crash involving two SUVs on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Aliso Creek Rest Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the crash involved a white SUV, a silver SUV and a motorcycle.

A group of motorcyclists reportedly stopped to help the injured rider, who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The crash blocked the two right lanes, prompting the CHP to temporarily shut down all southbound lanes. The two left lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m., and two motorcycles were towed as evidence. The roadway fully reopened shortly after 7 p.m.

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