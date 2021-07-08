Morey Boogie board celebrates 50th year

It has been five decades since Carlsbad resident Tom Morey created the Boogie Board, and gatherings are planned around the world to pay tribute to the innovation enjoyed by millions.

On July 7, 1971, Tom Morey invented the first bodyboard after he awoke one morning to see perfect waves but had no board to ride. The early Morey Boogie Boards were shaped by Tom in his backyard, glued together, and finished off with tape. They were sold for $37. By 1977, Morey Boogie sold 80,000 units and employed a total of 100 workers in Carlsbad and Mexico. Founded by Carlsbad icon, Tom Morey, the Morey Boogie brand was synonymous with bodyboards through the 1980s, and the legacy continues even today.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea, 2775 Carlsbad Ave., Carlsbad, come meet the inventor, Tom Morey. Enjoy “Meet & Greets” with icons of the sport, panel discussions, historical displays and giveaways. Opie’s Smokehouse BBQ lunch can be pre-paid online for $18; day of price will be $20.