The Coast News Group
Capt. Larry Giles
Encinitas Marine Safety Capt. Larry Giles has worked for the city for more than 30 years. Photo courtesy of City of Encinitas
Cities Community Encinitas News

After 30 years, Encinitas Marine Safety Capt. Larry Giles to retire

by Bill Slane233

ENCINITAS — After more than 30 years of service and building a department from the ground up, Capt. Larry Giles, of the Encinitas Marine Safety Division, will be getting a proper send-off into retirement later this month.

Giles has been with the city since 1990 and has built his division into one with six full-time safety officers along with around 65 seasonal lifeguards. He was the founding member of the city’s Swiftwater Rescue Diving teams.

Giles will be honored with a ceremony on his last official day as a city employee from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at the Marine Safety Center near Moonlight Beach.

So far, Giles has not yet fully reflected on his long career serving Encinitas, but as he walked out of his office for the last time last week, he had no concerns about the future.

“That afternoon was difficult, I would have to say,” Giles told The Coast News. “I’m leaving it in good hands. I have a great staff that’s down there that’s super qualified and educated.”

City representatives, including Mayor Catherine Blakespear, are scheduled to make remarks at his farewell ceremony. Giles will also be presented with an award of recognition from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for his years of work.

Sgt. Robert Veria, of the Marine Safety Division, organized the ceremony and will also serve the event host.

“We’ve gone from 1.5 million visitors a year to 3.5 million visitors and (Giles) has been the one who has led the way with those changes and worked with the fire department and the city council to makes sure that we did our best to keep up with the increase in population and use of the beach,” Veria told The Coast News.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Bill Slane is a native of North County and graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School in 2012. Bill earned a journalism degree in 2016 from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. He previously worked as a reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While living in Los Angeles, Bill worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers' public relations department. Contact Bill with tips and story ideas at [email protected]

Leave a Comment