Baseball’s always had a thing for its heavy hitters, the kind of players who can change everything with a single swing. Sure, pitching, defense, and speed matter, but nothing gets the crowd buzzing like a ball rocketing over the fence. People track the home run leaderboard all season, practically refreshing it every night to see who went deep.

Now, heading into 2026, the stage is set for a wild home run chase. There’s a fun mix here: seasoned sluggers, young guys breaking out, and international players stepping in with something to prove. Some are chasing legendary milestones; others want their names up there with the best. One thing’s clear: this year’s home run race promises plenty of drama. Buckle up.

Kyle Schwarber: The Favorite to Beat

Everyone’s got their eyes on Kyle Schwarber right now. He’s leading MLB with 23 home runs, and honestly, pitchers want no part of him. Kyle Schwarber is known for his ability to drive the baseball with authority, pairing significant power with a knack for finding the barrel.

He’s built for this era, where it’s all about crushing the ball and getting the launch angle just right. Even if his batting average takes a hit now and then, Schwarber still finds ways to produce with that massive power and his ability to draw walks. He’s already proved himself, and at the pace he’s going, he’s a top pick for anyone betting on mlb home run props. Analysts and bettors both see him sticking near the top all season long.

Yordan Alvarez: A Total Power Threat

Yordan Alvarez is having an incredible year at the plate. You can see it in his stats. He’s spraying hits everywhere; he’s always on base, and his power is just ridiculous. Pitchers know he’s trouble every time he’s up.

What sets Yordan Alvarez apart is the quality of his contact. His exit velocity consistently ranks among the best in baseball, and he has the ability to drive the ball with authority to all fields. That’s why pitchers can’t just throw him outside and expect an easy out. With the way he’s playing, he’s got a real shot to lead the league in homers by season’s end.

Munetaka Murakami: The International Wild Card

Munetaka Murakami is raising eyebrows. People questioned if he could cope with Major League pitching, but after blasting 20 home runs by June, he’s clearly in the right place. To be fair, his transition to MLB has been so seamless that you wouldn’t know he’s playing against tougher competition for the first time.

One of Munetaka Murakami’s trademarks in Japan was his ability to heat up during the middle of the season. Replicating that pattern in MLB could lead to a rapid rise in the standings. With his combination of raw power and keen discipline, he has a chance to be a breakout star, definitely one to watch as a dark horse in this race.

Ben Rice: The Yankees’ Emerging Slugger

Ben Rice is quickly turning heads in New York. After entering the year without significant expectations, Ben Rice has emerged as a notable power source with 18 home runs. His left-handed stroke plays especially well in Yankee Stadium. You can see it every time the ball jumps off his bat and sails toward that short porch in right field.

Now, he’s smack in the middle of the Rookie of the Year race. As long as he keeps playing at this level, he won’t just be a passing mention; he’ll be among the top names and Best MLB Props to Watch. If he keeps growing, he’s got a real shot to shake up the league and maybe walk away with that hardware come season’s end.

Projecting the Home Run Leaderboard

Kyle Schwarber leads the home run pack for now, but this race is tight. Yordan Alvarez and Aaron Judge are right on his heels, swinging hard. Munetaka Murakami and Ben Rice are shaking things up and turning heads.

A single hot stretch in the second half could flip everything. At this point, it’s all about staying off the injured list and keeping the swing locked in. There’s no shortage of power this season, and fans have plenty to pay attention to.