MiraCosta College is investing in the next generation

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce 2023 Salute to Education will take place on May 23. The celebratory evening recognizes outstanding students and teachers in Encinitas. For the first time, the 2022-23 Encinitas Chamber’s 27 Rising Star students will have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship which will be awarded at Salute to Education.

MiraCosta College served as the breakfast sponsor of the Chamber’s debut Rising Star program and has been a long-term supporter of Salute to Education. Kristen Huyck is MiraCosta’s Director, Public & Governmental Relations, Marketing & Communications.

“MiraCosta College is honored to support the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Star and Salute to Education programs, which are dedicated to our community’s educational advancement and achievements,” says Kristen. “We believe that these programs are a valuable way to celebrate the accomplishments of young people and teachers in Encinitas.”

With common visions, the Chamber and MiraCosta work to promote economic development in the Encinitas community. MiraCosta is a comprehensive community college offering over 100 career-focused programs. A strong relationship with local employers is critical in ensuring students are connected to internships and employment.

MiraCosta offers students the opportunity to save money while completing their general education courses before transferring to a four-year university. Additionally, high school students can take courses for high school and college credit while exploring new areas of study. Dual enrollment allows them to take college classes at their high schools before, during, or after the school day. For more information on financial resources, summer and fall semesters and to view the course schedule online, visit: surf.miracosta.edu

“MiraCosta is proud to offer a new bachelor’s degree in biomanufacturing, and is proud to be a Hispanic Serving Institution, with approximately 42% of our student body identifying as Latinx. For the first time this fall, on the San Elijo campus, we are offering students to join a small cohort of like-minded classmates intending to transfer to CSU or UC system with majors in Business Administration or Communication Studies.”

“We understand the importance of supporting and investing in the next generation of leaders and in supporting programs like Rising Star and Salute to Education, there is no better way to serve our community, fuel the local economy, drive change for our neighborhoods, and see that we continue to innovate and grow.”

As far as Kristen’s perfect day in Encinitas? “MiraCosta College’s Cardiff Campus is home to the new Cardiff Farmers Market every Saturday from 10 am – 2 pm, so I’d have to say that is my new perfect Encinitas day!”