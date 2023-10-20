MiraCosta raises more than $10 million for student financial support

OCEANSIDE — MiraCosta College has raised $10.6 million as part of its “This Changes Everything” campaign, a five-year fundraising initiative aimed at helping thousands of students accomplish their dreams through financial support.

Nearly half of all MiraCosta College students who enroll annually come from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds. According to MiraCosta leaders, the $10.6 million will help ensure that each student has an opportunity to excel and pursue a career in the local workforce.

Since the campaign began, more than 5,000 students have received scholarships to help offset the cost of college, and an additional 5,200 students have received emergency financial support for basic needs, such as food scarcity, transportation and housing.

“The scholarships and financial support this funding will provide will be life-changing for our students, and we could not have done it without the generosity of our community,” said Dave McGuigan, president of the MiraCosta College Foundation.

McGuigan announced the foundation raised $10.6 million as part of a five-year fundraising campaign at the Community Leaders Breakfast on Oct. 20. The annual breakfast hosted more than 350 business and community leaders, elected officials and MiraCosta staff and partners.

Thousands of local philanthropists, corporations, foundations and organizations supported “This Changes Everything,” which had a $10 million goal.

“Shortly before the pandemic, the MiraCosta College Foundation launched its first-ever comprehensive campaign to support the many programs we offer our students,” McGuigan said. “We thank the thousands of donors who contributed to our comprehensive campaign.”

The college also released the latest Economic Impact Report, which revealed that MiraCosta College had a $648 million impact in the region during the fiscal year between 2021 and 2022, equivalent to hosting the World Series 100 times.

The report, which was conducted by analytics company, Lightcast, also found that the net impact of MiraCosta College students who have entered or re-entered the workforce amounted to $469.1 million in added income annually.

“The return on investment in community college is unparalleled. For every dollar invested in MiraCosta College, people in California will receive $7.00, a 700% return on investment,” shared Dr. Sunita “Sunny” Cooke, superintendent and president of MiraCosta. “Not only does our college create better pathways for students from all backgrounds, but it uplifts our entire region and economy. MiraCosta College serves as a pathway to social and economic advancement for students to pursue higher education.”

Also at the Community Leaders Breakfast, Genentech received the Philanthropist of the Year award. Established in 2012, the award honors individuals and organizations for their philanthropic spirit, commitment to giving and impact on the community.

For years, Genentech has used philanthropic support dollars to help remove systemic barriers to careers in science and medicine. The company focuses on creating impact at the undergraduate level by granting to programs and schools that are helping diversify the scientific and medical workforce, advance health equity, and help communities thrive.

In addition to donating equipment, hosting student events and providing scholarships, Genentech has a robust internship program that creates a career pipeline for MiraCosta College biotechnology to succeed.