San Dieguito River conservancy honored

REGION – The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy has been selected as the 38th senate district’s nonprofit of the year.

The conservancy has worked for more than 30 years to preserve, protect and enhance the San Dieguito River Valley, which is considered the most intact watershed remaining in San Diego County. The watershed runs 55 miles from Volcan Mountain north of Julian through conifer and oak woodlands, grasslands and chaparral to the San Dieguito Lagoon between Del Mar and Solana Beach.

“The San Dieguito River Valley is a tremendous natural resource enjoyed, and appreciated, by thousands of Southern Californians each year,” said Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas). “We have the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy to thank for its bold vision and many years of work to preserve the valley and educate others about it.”

The conservancy has supported the river valley by organizing efforts to acquire lands, complete trails and restore habitats. It has also established educational programs, created interpretive centers and encouraged recreation.

“We are truly honored to be named nonprofit of the year by Senator Blakespear,” said Cheryl Goddard, executive director of the conservancy. “This recognition reflects our commitment to not only conserving land and protecting water quality within the San Dieguito River Watershed but also sharing its natural and cultural resources with the community through educational and recreational programs.”

Goddard said the conservancy has a 37-year record of moving the vision of a 71-mile Coast-to-Crest Trail from the ocean at Del Mar to Volcan Mountain north of Julian closer to reality.

“We look forward to meeting you out on the trail or at one of our many programs and events,” Goddard said.

The conservancy collaborates with the San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority as well as other nonprofit organizations, citizens, landowners, area governments and stakeholders to accomplish its mission. The conservancy also works to build public support for the river valley by offering educational opportunities for children and adults and recreational opportunities throughout the watershed.