Menehune junior surf contest coming

Entries are now being accepted for The Windansea Surf Club’s annual junior surf contest, The Menehune, to be held Oct. 2 at La Jolla Shores. Long-board and short-board divisions for all age groups are offered for boys and girls 17 years of age and under, including the Super Menehunes for 7-year-olds and under. The Granddaddy of all Junior surf contests, The Menehune contest was first held at the La Jolla Shores in 1965 and was won by Margot Godfrey (Oberg), a future world champion. The Club will be awarding $250 educational scholarships to the top two age group divisions for Boys and Girls. For more information or to register, visit windanseasurfclub.org.