Meet new board Member Sean Flannery co-owner of Max Lux Media

Max Lux is Latin for “more light.” That’s exactly what Sean Flannery and business partner Rob Esposito do when they connect with business owners and “shed light” on their brands.

Since 2021, Max Lux Media has provided video production and photography for small to medium-sized

businesses. They offer video solutions for everything from recruiting staff to product launches to improving internal communications. They also work with local non-prof- its like All Star Vets to help them fundraise more effectively.

Prior to Max Lux Media, both Sean and Rob owned local start-up craft beer and coffee businesses, so they

know the challenges small businesses face. “Being able to help other businesses grow is really important to us,” says Sean. “We know how hard it is running a business, and we believe that communicating your message shouldn’t have to be.”

They joined the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce to connect and give back to the community. “Our business is based in Encinitas. Joining the Chamber was essential for us to understand the business landscape and network with community leaders.” Sean is excited to be the Chamber’s newest Board member. “As one of the youngest Board members I hope to bring more value to Chamber members by helping them connect with other members that are most relevant to their business success, increase monthly mixer attendance and attract a younger demographic.”

Both Sean and Rob are from the area. Rob, a veteran of the United States Navy, launched a successful San Diego craft brewery, then built a start-up creating control automation for craft breweries. Rob’s passion for photography and video led him to pursue a degree in digital media and then to Max Lux.

Sean, born on Camp Pendleton and raised in Fall-brook, started his first business while attending Fresno State University where he provided valuable marketing and design skills to local entrepreneurs. After graduating, he channeled his entrepreneurial spirit into the craft beer industry, and launched his second business selling specialty coffee to craft brewers for use in beer brewing.

“My perfect day in Encinitas would start with a morning business meeting at Lofty Coffee, lunch at Mr. Peabody’s, doing a video shoot in the afternoon then ending the day enjoying the sunset at Moonlight Beach. I love this community and have met some incredible people that are passionate about creating a local impact.”