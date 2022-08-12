Meet Carolyn Cope, President of the Encinitas Historical Society

Visiting the Encinitas Historical Society at the 1883 schoolhouse, the oldest building in town, is like taking a walk back in time. When you enter the original building, you can imagine yourself back in 1880s, when the newly-built one-room school-house was home to the town’s entire population of school aged children – all eight of them.

Walk across the original wood floor and you’ll discover photographs, exhibits, research papers, oral histories and well-informed docents eager to share their passion for this unique city and its history. Founded in the 1980s,The Encinitas Historical Society is a non-profit organization. Carolyn Cope is the current president and has been involved with the organization since 1986. She had been involved with the historical society under Lloyd O’Connell, the president of the EHS for over 30 years, serving many roles from Secretary to Vice-President.

Now, as president, she has put those years of watching Lloyd and his way of being involved in the community to use. Carolyn was born and raised in Encinitas. “My roots are deeply embedded here,” she said. “My parents arrived here in the 1930’s and met downtown! I live now on the property that my parents bought in 1950. The “new” house was finished in 1991 and is located in the Highlands area just above the 101 Corridor.”

Carolyn has been a member of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce for over six years. “Being a member of the Chamber is important to network and meet other members. The Chamber’s monthly Moonlight Mixers are a great way to network, eat great food, have some fun, get to know the Chamber business community and let the community know about you.”

Today the Encinitas Historical Society is overseen by a dedicated Board that includes Pam Hammond Walker, the great granddaughter of the Schoolhouse’s original builder, Edward G. Hammond, and staff of volunteers. The schoolhouse is open and FREE for visitors Saturdays 10a.m. – 4p.m.– except public holidays. They also conduct FREE downtown historical walking tours every other month.

“My perfect day in Encinitas would start with an early breakfast at Encinitas Café, with a leisurely walk back home stopping in the awesome stores we have in downtown Encinitas. Then yard work for a bit and off to Moonlight Beach for an afternoon of reading and swimming. Then Mexican food for dinner as I watch the green flash at sunset!”