Chatting with Mayor Catherine Blakespear about the upcoming 2022 State of the City Address

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 Encinitas State of the City Address will take place at the Alila Marea Beach Resort on September 1st from 5:30 – 8 p.m. This prestigious community event is an annual sell-out and includes a reception and scrumptious foods from Encinitas restaurants. Tickets start at $60.00 and are on sale now https://encinitaschamber.com/events/state-of-the-city/.

The evening includes a synopsis of the past year from the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce as well as Cardiff101, Encinitas101 and Leucadia101. Mayor Catherine Blakespear will give the keynote address. Chamber Chatter caught up with her recently to ask about this year’s event.

What is your vision for the future of Encinitas?

“The State of our City theme this year is ‘Poised and Ready.’ My vision is that the city will continue to prioritize residents’ quality of life by improving infrastructure and mobility options in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way. We remain committed to keeping Encinitas safe, green and clean, and inclusive. One highlight for the coming year will be revitalizing the Pacific View school as an arts and cultural center, providing yet another fantastic amenity in our city.”

What are some of the biggest challenges Encinitas currently faces?

“Creating opportunities for affordable housing. People need to be able to afford to live in the neighborhoods where they work or go to school. The city also has a long list of road improvements, railroad crossing projects and coastal erosion projects that need funding. The city will need to position itself to secure federal and state grants in order to make progress on these projects.”

Why are you optimistic about our city’s future?

“Encinitas is a cool and vital city that nearly everyone I speak with praises as the ideal community. We have gorgeous natural coastal environments, a creative community of business people and artists, and we’ve taken bold and cutting-edge actions to keep our environment clean. In the last several years we’ve invested in major improvements to transportation infrastructure, like barrier protected bike lanes, dedicated walking paths, traffic calming, and a railroad undercrossing. Encinitas is blessed with a highly engaged citizenry and responsive and accomplished elected leaders who will continue to uplift all voices in our community and solve the problems that confront every community.”

Can you describe your perfect day in Encinitas?

A bike ride along the coast with my family. My favorite restaurant in downtown Encinitas is GoodOnYa because the food is healthy, delicious and they are deeply committed to sustainability. I also love browsing the Nada shop, which helps people live a waste-free lifestyle.