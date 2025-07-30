The Coast News Group
Your Money, Your Future: Strategies to avoid outliving your money

Outliving your money is one of the top concerns for retirees—and it’s easy to understand why. People are living longer, health care is more expensive, and the economy keeps shifting. But here’s the good news: there are practical, proven strategies to help you protect your future.

At this month’s seminar, you’ll hear from local experts who specialize in helping seniors make the most of their resources. We’ll explore key planning areas including wealth management, reverse mortgage options, and fiduciary support for long-term decision making.

Whether you’re managing a tight retirement budget or just want to ensure your financial plans are on track, this event offers valuable tools to help you feel informed, empowered, and financially secure.

Please register — we’d hate to run out of chairs and  printed material!

Reserve Your Spot! Call (760) 502-7372 or visit www.SeniorLivingEducationSeries.com

