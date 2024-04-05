Man sentenced 12+ years for selling fentanyl that killed Poway teen

POWAY — A man who sold fentanyl pills to an 18-year-old Poway man who then died from an overdose was sentenced Friday to 12 years and seven months in prison.

Jose Daniel Ramirez, 22, pleaded guilty to selling pills to the victim on Jan. 3, 2023, which caused his fatal overdose a few hours after the sale.

Prosecutors, who asked for a 14-year sentence, wrote in sentencing documents that Ramirez continued selling fentanyl after learning of the victim’s death. Those sales continued until his arrest over a month later, according to prosecutors.

Following his arrest, investigators searched his home and found 2,600 fentanyl pills, the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum states.

Ramirez’s defense attorney, Jami Ferrara, wrote in her sentencing papers that Ramirez considered the victim a friend.

Ferrara wrote that Ramirez developed a drug addiction at a young age due to traumatic circumstances, then later began selling drugs because he “believed it was his job” to support his family financially and did so with the proceeds of his drug sales.

Prosecutors said Ramirez changed his phone number in the wake of the fatal overdose and continued selling drugs “without remorse or concern,” while Ferrara wrote that her client “panicked” after learning of the death and said his conduct afterwards was indicative of his young age and immaturity.

Ferrara wrote that contrary to the prosecution’s contentions, Ramirez is “remorseful to his core.”

In a letter to the sentencing judge, Ramirez wrote, “I am truly sorry that this happened every day. I’m very hurt. It’s hard to even think I was able to do that to my friend. I’m sorry for the damage I’ve done.”