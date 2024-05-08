Man pleads not guilty to hit-and-run count in cyclist’s death

OCEANSIDE — A Riverside man accused of fatally striking a bicyclist in Oceanside on St. Patrick’s Day, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty May 7 to a felony count of hit-and-run causing death.

Christian Joshua Howard, 26, is accused of hitting 51-year-old Tracey Gross with his vehicle while she was riding her bicycle in the area of state Route 76 and Singh Way at around 11:30 p.m. March 17. Police said the suspect drove off after hitting Gross and dragging her bicycle about two miles down the road from where she was struck.

Gross died at a hospital the next day.

Howard was arrested May 3 at his workplace in Corona in connection with the hit-and-run fatality, according to Oceanside police, who did not reveal how he was identified as a suspect.

Howard faces up to four years and six months in state prison if convicted.

He remained jailed as of May 7 on $225,000 bail. If Howard bails out, he was ordered by the court not to drive. He’s due back in court in July.

A GoFundMe page created by Gross’ family states she was a postal carrier, mother of two, and “a vibrant soul who touched the lives of many.”

The page states, “She was struck by a car that callously fled the scene, leaving her critically injured and ultimately declared brain dead. Despite the heroic efforts of medical professionals, Tracey’s injuries were too severe to overcome. As an organ donor, Tracey’s legacy lives on through the selfless act of giving the gift of life to others in need.”