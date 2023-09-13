Man killed when vehicle crashes into tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man killed last weekend when his vehicle crashed into a tree on a freeway.

Noel Basaluda of Oceanside was heading north on Interstate 5 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, when the Hyundai Sonata he was driving veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, went down an embankment alongside the 1700 block of South Oceanside Boulevard and struck a eucalyptus tree, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Basaluda died at the scene of the accident. Authorities said it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the Oceanside California Highway Patrol office at 760-643-3400.