Man killed in Encinitas crash

ENCINITAS — A 52-year-old man was killed on Nov. 11 when the car he was driving hit a tree in Encinitas, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of North Coast Highway 101, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy Daniel Powroznik.

Deputies and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, Powroznik said.

“During the preliminary investigation, deputies learned the car was driving north on North Highway 101 when it left the road and struck a tree,” he said. “The cause of the collision is under investigation and it is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were involved.”

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at 760-966-3500.

