Making the season merry and bright for animals

It’s the season of giving — and this year, San Diego Humane Society is highlighting four ways to give the gift of a brighter future for animals in need.

1. Adopt a shelter pet. This holiday season, hundreds of companion animals are waiting for someone to love. When you adopt, you not only give a home to a deserving animal, but you also create space in shelters for other animals with nowhere else to turn.

2. Foster an animal in need of a warm heart and a temporary place to call home. Whether you take in day-old kittens in need of bottle feedings, rabbits looking for a quiet place to relax or a senior dog who is content to cozy up on your coach, fostering gives animals the one-on-one attention and comfort that only a home environment can offer. In addition to giving foster volunteers some extra love and warmth around the holidays, temporary foster placements allow an animal’s personality shine — helping them match with the right adopter.

3. Share resources with pet families in your neighborhood that may need extra support this season. San Diego Humane Society offers services designed to keep pets with the people who love them, including a Community Pet Pantry that provides free supplemental pet food and supplies, and a Community Veterinary Program that offers low-cost veterinary care.

4. Make a donation. This season, consider a tribute gift in honor of an animal lover on your holiday shopping list. Best of all, donations made before Dec. 31 will be doubled, thanks to a $500,000 matching gift from the Resource Partners Foundation, meaning you’ll provide twice the safe shelter, lifesaving medical care, rescue from cruelty and neglect, and more. Visit sdhumane.org/tribute to make a donation.

In 2023, more than 40,000 pets and wildlife will rely on San Diego Humane Society for a second chance. Support from the community this holiday season will ensure that the organization can be there for every animal who needs help. To learn more about the organization’s work, visit sdhumane.org.