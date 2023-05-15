Making memories for military mothers

In celebration of Mother’s Day and National Military Appreciation Month, The Westin & Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa hosted 130 military families for their annual Mother’s Day Brunch. The resort has hosted this special event ever since it first opened its doors in 2008.

“We have always made it a priority to give back to our community,” said Olga Guerena, Marketing Manager at The Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa, “This event was created to honor and thank military families for everything they do, especially military moms.”

Military families were able to enjoy a sumptuous buffet brunch with classic brunch items, signature dishes from the resort’s restaurants and a delectable dessert display! The celebrating continued as all of the families were invited to the resort’s pool & waterslide to enjoy some fun in the sun! This was definitely a memorable Mother’s Day for the entire family.

“We plan to continue bringing more events like this one to our lovely San Diego community,” Guerena said.

