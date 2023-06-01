Local water polo club launches women-only masters team

ENCINITAS — Moonlight Beach Water Polo Club, a North County nonprofit sports organization, is launching its summer season with a brand-new addition — a women-only water polo team — and the group is looking for players to join.

In a typically male-dominated sport, the club hopes to make a big splash with its women’s masters water polo team, inviting women 18 years or older to participate in weekly practices, competitive games, community service, happy hours and other activities.

No previous water polo experience is required to join, which the club hopes will encourage older women to enter the sport. Any masters team generally consists of non-professional players over 18 who are no longer in school polo.

Moonlight Water Polo Club co-owners Nick Johnston and Collin Stewart, both former San Dieguito Academy water polo players, have created a safe space for adult women to enjoy the sport without competing against men.

“We’ve put an emphasis, especially, on making it a place where girls and women have a place where they feel comfortable playing because not everyone feels comfortable playing with the men,” said Daniela Freeman, a board member at Moonlight Beach Water Polo Club and coach of multiple teams. “Even if prospective players have no water polo experience as an adult, if they can float, we’ll make it an environment that they feel welcome to learn how to play and have a good time.”

So far, around 30 players have signed up for the all-female masters squad, and the team has held four practices. Freeman and the other coaches are currently looking for additional opportunities for the team to compete on the road, giving members the full experience of playing on a traveling team.

“We’re currently looking into a Master’s tournament in Hawaii in August, and next year, we’re looking at going to Masters Nationals with our women’s team,” Freeman said. “There’s even an opportunity in the future for this cruise in Croatia where they stop daily and set up a polo court on the side of the boat. We’re looking at traveling as much as we can to play and have a good time with everybody.”

Freeman said even when the team is traveling, they always welcome players to join from wherever they are — there is always space for people looking to join.

“They don’t have to have been practicing with us or anything; anybody who wants to go can come. We’ll find a team for you, and we’ll make it somewhere that you feel wanted. It’s always an open invite on our teams,” Freeman said.

Along with the women’s masters team, the club offers co-ed water polo programs for multiple age groups: Minnows 12U (boys and girls ages 5-12); Groms 14U (boys and girls ages 10-14); Dudettes 18U (girls ages 15-18), and Dudes 18U (boys ages 15-18).

The women’s masters water polo team practices from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Saturday at Del Norte High School in San Diego. 16601 Nighthawk Ln. San Diego, CA 92127-4457. For more information on joining, visit https://www.moonlightbeachwaterpoloclub.com/contact.