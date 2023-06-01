Escondido school board seeks temporary board member

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Union High School District board is looking for interested residents to fill a vacant trustee seat until the 2024 election.

The Trustee Area 5 seat is empty following Trustee Jon Petersen’s resignation from the board on May 18. Petersen served on the board for over 20 years, including most recently as school board president.

Since Petersen’s term doesn’t expire until 2026, a special election in November 2024 will elect a candidate to serve the last two years until 2026.

In the meantime, the board will fill the vacancy by appointing an interested resident who lives in Area 5, mainly covering the northwest corner of the district from Hidden Meadows down to East Washington Avenue, to fill the seat until the end of 2024.

State law requires the board to make an appointment by July 17.

The board will interview qualified applicants during the open session of a special board meeting on July 6. It is anticipated that the board will decide before the meeting ends.

The district was unable to provide a comment from Petersen on his resignation.

The board filled another vacancy through appointment earlier this year after former Trustee Dane White left Trustee Area 4 vacant when he was elected as the city’s mayor. The board chose Ryan Williams to serve the last two years of White’s term.

Those interested in the position can find applications by visiting the district’s website at www.euhsd.org/boardvacancy or contacting the superintendent’s office at 760-291-3237. All applicants must be registered voters living in the district’s Area 5.