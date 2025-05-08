The Coast News Group
Sienna DePonte was named Miss Escondido 2025 during a May 4 pageant at the Ritz Theatre. Photo by David Zumaya/My San Diego North County
Sienna DePonte crowned Miss Escondido 2025

ESCONDIDO — Sienna DePonte was crowned Miss Escondido 2025 during the annual Miss Escondido Pageant on May 4 at the Ritz Theater on Grand Avenue.

DePonte leads a newly crowned court that includes First Princess Sofia Laua, Second Princess Lina Hernandez and Third Princess Jane Wheeler. Scarlett DePonte was named Miss Teen Escondido while Jazzlynn Macedo was crowned Junior Miss Escondido.

The event featured 14 contestants across three divisions — Miss, Miss Teen and Junior Miss — with participants judged in categories including interview skills, public speaking, evening wear and impromptu question responses. Top finishers in each category also included:

  • Miss Teen Escondido: 1st Princess Julianna Madrid, 2nd Princess Amelia Matthews-Penagos

  • Junior Miss Escondido: 1st Princess Leilani Mota Velasquez, 2nd Princess Aiva Cunningham

The 2025 Miss Escondido Court (From left): Jane Wheeler, Miss Escondido 3rd Princess; Lina Hernandez, Miss Escondido 2nd Princess; Julianna Madrid, Miss Teen Escondido 1st Princess; Sofia Lara, Miss Escondido 1st Princess; Scarlett DePonte, Miss Teen Escondido 2025; Sienna DePonte, Miss Escondido 2025; Jazzlynn Macedo, Jr. Miss Escondido; Leilani Mota Velasquez, Jr. Miss Escondido; Amelia Matthews-Penagos, Miss Teen Escondido 2nd Princess; Aiva Cunningham, Jr. Miss Escondido 2nd Princess. Photo by David Zumaya/My San Diego North County

Special awards were also presented, including Miss Congeniality (Scarlett DePonte, Jane Wheeler, Aiva Cunningham, and Leilani Mota Velasquez), Most Photogenic (Isabella Rivera, Sofia Laua, and Grace Shepherd), and Director’s Choice Awards (Arezo Hachemi, Jane Wheeler, and Grace Shepherd).

The event opened with the National Anthem performed by outgoing Junior Miss Escondido Addison Schuster, followed by a group dance to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Mayor Dane White and Councilmember Joe Garcia presented proclamations to the outgoing court, joined by a representative from County Supervisor Jim Desmond’s office.

The Miss Escondido Pageant promotes mentorship and youth leadership by offering scholarships and community engagement opportunities to winners. The newly crowned court will represent Escondido at various events throughout the year.

