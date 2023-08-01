Local Roots, Tipping Pint face off in Round 2 of patio challenge

Let’s run it back. Local Roots came in hot as an outsider in the first round but immediately flexed its patio muscle. In the second round, Local Roots will face North County’s relative newcomer Tipping Pint Brewing Company. You might wonder why Tipping Pint was given a first-round bye. Check out the social media photos of its patio, and you’ll see what Local Roots is up against.

The North County Brewery Patio-Off Bracket has entered Round 2 and will start moving faster until our champion is crowned at the end of the summer.

THE SCORES: You already know breweries are scored on a 100-point scale with a max of 20 points per category. See the scoring details in our NCBPO launch column.

Local Roots The Boochyard pulled off a major 1st round upset against Burgeon Beer’s The Oasis in Escondido last week. As an unranked outsider to the original round of 24, they won’t catch a break going up against Tipping Pint Brewing. Check out last week’s column for a full recap of The Boochyard’s amenities.

To recap, they have a huge outdoor space that bleeds seamlessly into the indoors. There is pizza on site, a guest beer tap list, shaded and open space, games, and a wide variety of seating styles, from Adirondack chairs to picnic tables.

Local Roots scored a 92 for its overall patio experience. A score that would have likely held up against most competitors, but…

Accommodation: 18

Atmosphere: 17

Offerings: 19

Service: 19

Wildcard: 19

Total: 92

My first thought is, “Holy moly! This is huge!” The patio is through a rolled-up garage door just past the bar and a big communal table.

There is seating of all sizes, styles, and heights. Chairs, picnic tables, barrels, and stools are spread throughout a big fenced-in lot that would likely fit one of the big new mixed-use units going up on every corner in my neighborhood.

Manufactured shade is all over the place in the form of shade sails, umbrellas, and trees planted in concrete potters big enough to serve as resting spots for a pint of beer.

There are propane fire pits to congregate around and heating towers for nights when the ocean breeze causes gooseflesh. A pizza oven in the corner offers hints that food might often be available to keep you warm too.

Overhead string lights have been strung to add to the vibe after dark. It is all loosely structured to face a simple stage built for live music. It is noticeable that there isn’t any music playing now — neither indoors nor out.

While I lounge in an Adirondack chair, watching the skydivers float down on the other side of the highway, I’m serenaded only by the noise from the surrounding business park

*The tasting room is shared with Carruth Cellars. It is a nice bonus for those who may not be beer drinkers.

Accommodation: 20

Atmosphere: 19

Offerings: 18

Service: 19

Wildcard: 19

Total: 95

Takeaway: The patio at Tipping Pint has a little bit of everything and the space to contain it. Wildcard points for live music and Aloha Fridays, where you can get a discount along with Hawaiian BBQ when you’re wearing your Aloha shirt.

ROUND 2 WINNER: Tipping Pint Brewery in Oceanside. It was a battle of patio titans. Despite Local Roots Instagram-friendly aesthetic, Tipping Pint’s intangibles gave the victory by just hair. See the bracket below or click here.

Local Beverage Updates

Fall is going to be busy for beer, wine, and spirits lovers.

San Diego Brewers Guild will host the 2023 Craft Beer Con on Aug. 8 at Mira Costa College’s San Elijo campus in Cardiff. The annual half-day conference that celebrates San Diego as The Capital of Craft and discusses trends in the local craft beer industry is open to the general public. Tickets can be purchased here — $60 for the general public and $50 for Brewers Guild members.

Tickets are now on sale for the 26th annual San Diego Festival of Beer , which benefits San Diego Professionals Against Cancer . The fest returns to Broadway Pier from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 8.

, The six-day Del Mar Wine & Food Festival offers 20+ North County-based events culminating in a two-day Grand Tasting at Surf Sports Park (former Del Mar Polo Fields), and from the press releases I’ve been receiving, appears to be a star-studded affair. The fest has been teaming up with the likes of San Diego Wave FC’s Alex Morgan, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and Drew Brees, among others, to showcase San Diego as a premier food and drink destination. Find details on all the events at https://delmar.wine/ .

Agree or disagree with our patio rankings? Send a message to @CheersNorthCounty on Facebook or Instagram, or e-mail me at [email protected]