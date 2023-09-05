Patio Battle: Helia takes on Del Mar’s Viewpoint Brewing

We’re deep into round two of our brewery patio competition. Things are about to get fast, furious and unrelated to an unnamed film about a lovable crime family. This week, Helia Brewing — a first-round standout — takes on Viewpoint Brewing Company.

Breweries are scored on a 100-point scale with a max of 20 points per category. See the scoring details in our NCBPO launch column.

As a reminder, Helia’s patio has big energy vibes but in a chilled-out environment. Multiple seating areas, a fire pit for warmth, and a music stage exist. They’re an oasis in the business park but with an inconsistent food offering. Please read the full notes from their Round 1 victory over Dogleg Brewing here.

Accommodation: 16

Atmosphere: 18

Offerings: 13

Service: 18

Wildcard: 19

Total: 84

We could have sat at a picnic table on our back or with a center fire pit for ambiance and warmth. However, even on a cloudy September day, the humidity is holding in the heat, and we opt for a spot at the back rail, where we are situated on the walking path that leads to the Coast-to-Crest Trail with a view of San Dieguito Lagoon. Viewpoint’s patio lives up to the name.

The menu of beers and food is expansive. It is a full-service dining experience featuring over 20 taps and full menu stylings from Viewpoint executive chef Dustin Karagheusian. I’m struck by how few breweries I’ve visited this summer offer a whole drinking and eating experience. It feels almost traditional despite the casual atmosphere.

I wholly enjoyed it. During our visit, the service was excellent, and we could order our preferred beers in various sizes. It is a small accommodation that means a lot when you’re driving. Across the lagoon are the fairgrounds.

Even today, with no significant event, parking was a challenge, and the traffic on Jimmy Durante Drive was a pain to navigate. Walking over or riding a bicycle is much more fun if you’re in the Del Mar or Solana Beach areas.

The open-air brewery makes it challenging to figure out what is technically the patio and what is not. I decided not to waste much time thinking about it. Instead, I admire the hops vines climbing outside the building and enjoy the breeze off the water.

Accommodation: 17

Atmosphere: 18

Offerings: 19

Service: 19

Wildcard: 17

Total: 90

Takeaway: The full-service experience with drinks and food combined with the view makes for an excellent brewer patio experience. Parking and traffic are the only concerns, but they are worth navigating. Viewpoint received a first-round bye for a reason.

ROUND 2 WINNER: Viewpoint Brewing Company

LOCAL BEVERAGE NOTES:

• Thorn Brewing announced that Sun Soaked IPA — from Thorn’s Essential IPA series — will be its newest year-round beer. I’m hopeful that means next year’s June Gloom won’t span the entirety of May and July!

• It has been a lovely logistical challenge to figure out how to attend all the upcoming fall beer, wine, and spirits events. My calendar (scraps of paper on the fridge) is nearly complete. If you see this bald, bearded Cheers! columnist with a drink in hand at the Grand Tasting at the Del Mar Wine and Food Festival, in my well-worn lederhosen at Eppig’s Oktoberfest, with my flip-flops kicked off at the Solento Surf Festival, or even enjoying a pint on a flight to Great American Beer Fest, don’t hesitate to let me know what you love about the SoCal beverage community.

