The Coast News Group
Bob Cooper delivered treats and toys to orphan pets at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in honor of his late wife. Photo courtesy of the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
CommunityCommunityNewsRancho Santa Fe

Local man delivers treats to orphan pets in memory of wife

by Coast News wire services109

RANCHO SANTA FE — A special visitor made a stop at the Helen Woodward Animal Center on Wednesday, bringing treats and toys to orphan pets in memory of his late wife.

Bob Cooper continued the tradition of his wife, Karen, who died in May, as a reminder to pets in shelters that they haven’t been forgotten.

When Karen passed away, Bob set up the charity, The Angel of the Forgotten, in her honor.

After Bob Cooper’s wife, Karen, passed away in May, he set up The Angel of the Forgotten charity. Photo courtesy of the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

“From her first puppy when she was growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, through the Great Pyrenees she had in San Diego, California, her love for dogs has never waned,” reads the charity website.

“Beyond contributing to countless charities, raising money for destroyed shelters, and helping dogs in every way that she could, each year she would do something very special,” Bob Cooper said. “Karen would fill up her vehicle with dog treats the week before Christmas and deliver them to the local Humane Societies. Her goal was to ensure that on Christmas Day, as many dogs as possible would not be forgotten.”

Cooper brought more than 100 toys and many treats to the dogs at Helen Woodward on Wednesday morning.

Bob Cooper dropping off treats and toys for orphan pets. Photo courtesy of the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

“We are so touched to be part of this holiday kindness,” said Helen Woodward VP of Development Renee Resko. “The incredible love and devotion of Bob and Karen Cooper will make such a sweet mark on shelters across the city. I feel certain those pups will take that love into the forever homes they find in the new year.”

For more information on available pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center, contact the Adoptions Department at 858-756-4117, ext. 1, or visit www.animalcenter.org.

More information about The Angel of the Forgotten charity can be found at https://angeloftheforgotten.org/.

Excited puppies at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Courtesy photo.
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment