Water and sewer bill assistance program extended

SAN MARCOS — The Vallecitos Water District is encouraging low-income customers to apply for help paying their current or past-due water and sewer bills by signing up for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Customers have until March 31, 2024, to apply. Eligible households should apply now while funds last.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), initially established by Congress in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to support financially struggling low-income households to settle outstanding water bills. Originally slated to conclude in the fall, the program has received a federal extension through March 2024.

“With the LIHWAP extension, more low-income households can find relief from water and sewer expenses,” said Vallecitos Board President Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. “While we are pleased the program has been extended, it’s crucial to note that funding is limited, and assistance is granted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents are encouraged not to delay their applications. We urge eligible individuals and families to seize this opportunity for financial assistance.”

Households with an income below 60% of the state median income, such as $103,856 for a family of four, and households that are already participating in CalFresh, CalWORKs, or the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are eligible for LIHWAP.

Vallecitos is an independent district providing water, wastewater and reclamation services to over 111,000 people in a 45-square-mile area that includes San Marcos, Carlsbad, Escondido and Vista; and other surrounding unincorporated areas.

LIHWAP is administered by the California Department of Community Services and Development. To learn more about the program and apply, visit https://www.csd.ca.gov/WaterBill.