Local groups appeal Ocean Kamp project in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Two local groups have filed appeals in response to the Oceanside Planning Commission’s recent approval of Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development anchored by a resort and wave lagoon.

The project, located on the corner of Foussat Road and state Route 76, is set to replace a 92-acre vacant parcel that was formerly home to a swap meet and drive-in movie theater.

The first of two appeals, both filed on Aug. 3, was initiated by San Diegans for Sustainable, Economic and Equitable Development (SD SEED). According to the filing, the nonprofit argues the city failed to comply with California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements, violated the city’s subdivision ordinance, and other state and local land use laws.

The organization said the project’s environmental impact analysis “failed to adequately disclose and mitigate the new and more severe significant impacts related to transportation/traffic, air quality, public health, biological resources and water supply.”

The second appeal was filed by Diane Nygaard on behalf of Preserve Calavera, a local group that advocates for open spaces and protection of natural resources in the area.

In the appeal, Nygaard claims the project failed to evaluate the jobs-to-housing ratio and challenged the issue of water supply regarding the wave lagoon.

“The project proposes to use excessive amounts of water at a time when our region is again facing water restrictions,” Nygaard states.

Nygaard also pointed out safety concerns with nearby Oceanside Municipal Airport, noting its recent plane crashes and possible lead contamination from airplane fuel.

Ocean Kamp received mixed reviews from the public during the Planning Commission’s July 25 meeting before it was unanimously approved by commissioners generally excited about the project.

Many who supported the project were members of a local carpenters union who live in Oceanside and are happy to have a project close to home. Scott Ashton, CEO of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, also shared the organization’s support for the project as well.

The mixed-use development will consist of 700 homes (apartments, condos, townhomes and senior housing); commercial space (134,400 square feet) with offices, retail stores and restaurants; several miles of hiking trails; 20 acres of open space and a 3.5-acre wave lagoon for year-round surfing, swimming and paddleboarding.

The project also proposes to build a resort with 232 hotel rooms, eight villas with 18 rooms, 16 casitas with 20 rooms and permanent Airstream trailers totaling 30 rooms.

The Oceanside City Council will determine the fate of Ocean Kamp at a later date.