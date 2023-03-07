Little Joy Coffee Cart in Del Mar

Where: Little Joy, 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014

Open: Tues-Fri 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sat-Sun 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mon 7:30-11 a.m.

What: Americano ft. Hummingbird from Zumbar Coffee & Tea

Tasting Notes: Buttery-sweet, Balanced, Chocolate, Creamy

Price: $3.75

Find them at: www.littlejoydelmar.com & @littlejoydelmar on Instagram

What I’m listening to: The Flaming Lips, “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Part 1.”

I almost didn’t go. I was standing on the other side of the street looking at the Little Joy coffee cart in front of Zel’s Del Mar restaurant and waiting while the dog sniffed a leaf before we got in the car to go home.

The dog sniffed just long enough for me to see a few customers walk up and grab coffee. He sniffed just long enough for me to notice the nice bench in the shade of a flowering tree. He sniffed just long enough that my coffee shop FOMO (fear of missing out) caused me to wander across the street even though I had already stopped for two coffees that morning.

I’m glad I went.

A handmade “Open” pennant hangs to the side of the order window. A Little Joy banner hangs up above. Small parasols shade simple pastries. On the weekends, they serve donuts from VG Donut and Bakery in Cardiff. I could have ordered a can of Kombucha or a London Fog, but that’s not why I go out into the world. I’m having a coffee.

Behind the counter, the owner Drew was taking and making orders. Little Joy is an espresso-based coffee cart that offers all your favorite coffee drinks like the cappuccino and latte. If you’re looking for a simple drip, you’ll probably order an Americano. An Americano (which has a great history) is essentially an espresso diluted with hot water.

Drew pulled a shot of Zumbar’s Hummingbird coffee beans, added the hot water, and poured the result into my coffee jar. It had a familiar chocolate taste, but I couldn’t place it. I didn’t know then that it was the same coffee I regularly keep at home. Having fulfilled his barista duty, Drew starts cleaning. The cart is outdoors, but things look spotless when I peek behind the counter.

A few new customers arrived, and we swapped dog stories before I moved over to the bench in the outdoor seating area Little Joy shares with Zel’s. It’s a great spot for leisurely people-watching. The deep blue Pacific down the hill offers a constant reminder that this is still California despite an unreasonably* cold and wet winter (Yes, I meant unreasonably, not unseasonably).

I had only planned to stop for a moment, but the vibe is so casual, so idyllic, that I can’t make myself leave. I sit and sip. When there is a break in the action, Drew — whom I’ve never met — joins me to chat about family, travel, and coffee.

A queue starts to form, and he’s back at it. I stay where I am, chatting with other passing dog owners while our pets sniff hellos. Dexter’s Deli, a healthy food store for dogs and cats, is a few doors down. The dog traffic is continuous.

It is quite a lovely moment. To think, I almost didn’t go.

Little Joy serves Zumbar Coffee & Tea. Steve Rayle, the founder and Head Roaster at Zumbar, was the first guest interviewed on my Roast! West Coast coffee podcast. Without Steve agreeing to chat with me over video chat, this coffee column probably wouldn’t exist. Thanks, Steve! Always tip your baristas, and be sure to drink good coffee.