Escondido library services limited in preparation for mall relocation

ESCONDIDO — Library services in Escondido will be limited for about a month as staff prepare to relocate the city’s only library to North County Mall during a yearlong renovation of the main facility.

The Escondido Public Library, located at 239 S. Kalmia Street, has served the city’s 150,000 residents since 1980. But after decades of limited funding, the building now suffers from a deteriorating roof, leaky windows, damaged ceilings, cracked floor tiles, outdated HVAC systems and accessibility issues.

Three years ago, the city received a $10 million grant from the California State Library to address infrastructure deficiencies. In 2023, officials hired IDS Group for $747,000 to provide architectural and engineering design services for the renovation.

The upcoming improvements include roof and HVAC system replacements, plumbing and electrical upgrades, restroom renovations, new book stacks and carpeting, a reconfigured first floor with expanded workspaces, and a dedicated space for a bookstore and café.

The city plans to award a construction contract in May, with work scheduled to begin in June 2025 and continue through March 2026. A contingency period will extend through July 2026 to accommodate any potential delays.

Since the work requires vacating the current facility, the entire library will be temporarily relocated. After reviewing three options earlier this year, including a Grand Avenue storefront and space at the California Center for the Arts, the Library Board of Trustees recommended the North County Mall as the best option.

Initially slated for the mall’s former Forever 21 location, the temporary library will instead occupy several storefronts near Target on the first floor. The space totals just over 15,000 square feet — about one-third the size of the existing 45,000-square-foot building.

“Despite being smaller than the current library, efficient use of the space will ensure all collections and materials will be accessible to the public,” said Francisco Vargas, management analyst with the city’s economic development department, during an April 16 council meeting.

The temporary facility will also utilize adjacent mall lounge areas for visitors.

The estimated cost of the move, including rent, utilities, upgraded technology, signage, marketing, and moving services, is $828,000. Because the state grant cannot be used for relocation, the city will cover the expense using general fund dollars.

The current library’s last day open to the public is April 26. Between April 28 and May 26, services will be limited while materials are transported to the mall. During the transition, the Pioneer Room and Mathes Center will remain open for book pickups and special programs.

Staff stated that the library’s literacy program will continue uninterrupted. Officials are also encouraging patrons to visit the libraries at Palomar College’s Escondido Campus, San Marcos, and Rancho Bernardo. Palomar’s library requires visitors to be 18 or older and to register for a new library card.

Once relocated, library hours will shift to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it will remain closed on Sundays. The city also plans to coordinate with mall security for handling disruptive visitors, since its usual park rangers do not have jurisdiction on private property.

“I think it’s going to be good for the library and good for the mall,” Mayor Dane White said.

The City Council approved the relocation costs in a 4-0 vote. Councilmember Judy Fitzgerald recused herself, citing campaign contributions from individuals associated with the mall.