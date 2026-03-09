Letters: Welcome to the ‘new and improved’ Oceanside

Radio-controlled smart cameras, directional antennas, vehicle and pedestrian scanners, and roving private guards — these define the new and “improved” Oceanside, now with more horizon-blocking hotels, tourists and police overreach than ever.

Watching Oceanside slowly turn into a large resort town with the dubious consent of its residents warms my heart. Every visible Yagi antenna used to relay my position, my face and the way I walk reminds me that my vote to upend the town really made a difference.

Actually, I don’t remember giving the police the power to automatically scan my car and body. I don’t remember asking for Executive Outcomes-lite patrols rolling through alleys and harassing people. And I don’t remember voting to allow outsiders to build massive hotels and storage facilities in my town so they can profit from my environment.

But I suppose the “Community Safety Cameras In Use” signs give police the authority to do whatever the hell they want.

And I should be thrilled that local high school students will have the opportunity to work for people from Carlsbad, Encinitas and elsewhere without ever having to set foot in South Oceanside.

The future of Oceanside lies with Brixton-clad yuppies sipping $8 cold brews at the newest cashless co-op — and I couldn’t be happier.

Edward Petersen

Oceanside