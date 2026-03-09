Growing a healthier community

Requiring strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination, surfing ranks among the most demanding of all physical activates. The surfer has been compared to a finely tuned race car where some drivers run on watered-down, regular fuel. In order to surf your best, a high-octane, nutrient-dense diet is required.

While no longer able to stand on a surfboard, Carlsbad resident Mario DeMatteo is working to provide the best fuel possible, not only for surfers, but to all longing for a healthier life.

Writer, farmer, motivational speaker, philanthropist — DeMatteo has a lot to teach the world. Until the age of 20, his life revolved around riding waves, adventure, and fun. Then, on a trip to Costa Rica, a life-altering dive into a swimming pool sent him off in a whole new direction.

According to DeMatteo: “We were on a surf trip in Costa Rica and went on a long hike up into the jungle to visit a waterfall. We got home late at night and went to the only hotel that was still serving food. It was dark, and I made the tragic mistake of diving into a dark pool. I remember hitting the bottom and knowing immediately that I was paralyzed. My friend pulled me out — he had just learned CPR and brought me back to life. I woke up in my hospital room in Costa Rica with a young nurse holding my hand, praying for me in Spanish. I knew that God was by my side, no matter how difficult the future would be.”

After a long, painful rehabilitation, DeMatteo began envisioning a life that no longer included carving bottom turns and cutbacks. While his new direction was somewhat limited as far as physical pursuits, it opened up possibilities never before imagined and provided something a self-indulgent surfer’s life never could.

It was then that a series of miracles led to the purchase of 28 acres of farmland in Bonsall for a fraction of the asking price. The land proved rich, and through the assistance of 650 volunteers, provided 8,000 pounds of produce that was given away in 2024 through DeMatteo’s Agrarian Institute.

Another aspect of DeMatteo’s healthy ministry is growing fresh, organic blueberries. Though small is size, the blueberry has proven large in benefits. Located on the same land as The Agrarian Institute, Bonsall Berry Farm grows organic blueberries that you can harvest yourself. If you’re looking for a fun, instructional family outing, this is a good one.

According to the Healthline website: “Blueberries are often called a ‘superfood.’ This small but mighty berry is loaded with nutrients. They may help lower blood pressure, improve memory, aid in exercise recovery, and more.”

While blueberries are healthy even when frozen, fresh, organic blueberries are even more so. They offer obviously lower pesticide exposure compared to conventionally grown berries and may support reduced inflammation, improved digestion and lower cancer rates.

Visiting or volunteering at The Agrarian Institute and Bonsall Berry Farm is worth the price of admission (free) just to meet Mario DeMatteo. To learn more, visit theagrarianinstitute.org.