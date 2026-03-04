Letters: Student anti-ICE protests raise safety concerns

It started on Jan. 29 when hundreds of students at San Dieguito Academy walked out of class.

Two weeks later, students at Torrey Pines High School followed with an off-campus, anti-ICE protest. Next was Canyon Crest Academy, then La Costa Canyon — all in the San Dieguito Union High School District.

Students who remained in class reported having “free time” instead of instruction. What could go wrong?

In other states, student protestors have been hit by cars, and two adult protestors have died.

Colleges and employers see everything. Protests leave permanent digital footprints that can affect students’ college applications and even future security clearances, even if they may not fully understand complex political issues.

Divisive, controversial protests involving minors also raise serious safety concerns. Taxpayers could be liable if anything happens off campus during school hours when faculty are involved — even if only supervising.

Fortunately, no students were arrested or seriously harmed while protesting near busy I-5 freeway on-ramps and bridges, though one fight broke out at TPHS between opposing students.

Communication and protocols were inconsistent among the schools. Some principals notified parents and had staff accompany students; others did not. This creates significant safety risks and liability that taxpayers would ultimately bear.

SDUHSD described these “ICE-OUT” protests as anonymous, student-organized events. However, the national teachers unions — NEA and AFT — publicly support anti-ICE activism and encourage state and local unions to follow suit. Since the Supreme Court’s Janus decision in 2018, more and more teachers and government employees are opting out of their unions while retaining all their benefits.

Some online comparisons reference China’s Red Guards, where student activism turned destructive and ultimately oppressive.

One counter-protestor, Mary Davis of Public Education Oversight, spoke with interested CCA students who approached her at the corner of Edgewood and Carmel Valley.

Her sign featured six children killed by illegal migrants, front and back. Most recently, a San Diego Marine family of five was struck head-on by an illegal driver. Eight-year-old Ayra died, and her father suffered a brain injury and leg amputation.

Civic engagement and free speech matter. But safety, transparency, and accountability must come first.

Marci Strange is the chair of Taxpayers Oversight for Parents and Students (TOPS).