Letter: Congratulations, Congress!

Dear Editor,

The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act gives those of us who care about the problems caused by climate change one of our first opportunities to celebrate the work of our federal government in relation to this issue.

I am proud that our Congressman, Rep. Mike Levin, put his support behind the legislation. Sens. Diane Feinstein and Alex Padilla also voted to pass this bill.

There are many facets to the bill that help with health care, tax loopholes, and energy in general but the investment in clean energy is something we should all celebrate regardless of which side of the aisle we stand on from day to day.

Congratulations, Congress!

Timothy Bennett

Encinitas