Legal Notices, September 19, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS ESTABLISHMENT/ANNUAL RENEWAL OF QUALIFIED CONTRACTORS’ LIST BY THE CITY OF ENCINITAS UNDER THE CALIFORNIA UNIFORM PUBLIC CONSTRUCTION COST ACCOUNTING ACT PER SECTION 22034 OF THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC CONTRACT CODE NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, as required by California State law, is hereby mailing written notice to construction trade journals inviting all licensed contractors to submit the name of their firm for inclusion on the City’s list of qualified bidders per the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA) for the period October 1, 2025 – September 30, 2026. Listed contractors will receive notices inviting INFORMAL BIDS for projects in their area of classification. The City of Encinitas uses an online bid management system, PlanetBids. To register as a vendor or update an existing registration, go the City of Encinitas / San Dieguito Water Vendor Portal (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids). New and returning contractors must complete the Prequalification section of the vendor profile. It is the vendor’s responsibility to keep all classification and license information current. Contractors may submit their information on PlanetBids at any time throughout the course of the year and the database/list will be used until September 30, 2026. Please contact [email protected] with any questions. 09/19/2025 CN 31174

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (9/19, 10/3 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Al-Marashi ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006513-2023; FILING DATE: 09/12/2023; APPLICANT: Sabah Al-Marashi, Trustee, Sabah Ibrahim Al-Marashi Revocable Trust; LOCATION: 774 Melba Rd (APN: 258-371-21-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a 942-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit above an existing single-story single-family residence. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential-3 (R3), Coastal Zone ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303 (a) which exempts the construction of new Accessory Dwelling Units in a residential zone. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Held Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008024-2025; FILING DATE: December 11, 2024; APPLICANT: Franklin Held; LOCATION: 1193 Cardiff Drive (APN: 260-222-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new detached 1200-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Rural Residential 1 (RR1)/Cultural/Natural Resources and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on both items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/19/2025 CN 31170

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 2nd day of October 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: 1400 N Coast Highway 101 Redevelopment; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-005985-2023, DR-005988-2023, BADJ-005986-2023, CDPNF-005987-2023; FILING DATE: March 7, 2023; APPLICANT: Canterbury Capital LLC; LOCATION: 1400 – 1410 N Coast Highway 101 (APN: 254-221-24 & 254-221-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a boundary adjustment, design review permit, and coastal development permit for the consolidation of two existing legal lots into one legal lot, and exterior building renovations, site improvements, and minor interior tenant improvements to an existing commercial building; ZONING/OVERLAY: Commercial, Residential Mixed – 1 (N-CRM-1) Zone of the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(a) and 15305(a). Section 15301(a) exempts interior and exterior alterations and 15305(a) exempts minor lot line adjustments (lot consolidation) not resulting in the creation of any new parcel. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 09/19/2025 CN 31169

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-11 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2025-11 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 23.12 (Building Codes for Construction) to Make Certain Amendments, Additions, and Deletions Related to Electric Vehicles, Water Conservation and Energy Efficiency Case Number: PLCY-008282-2025; Citywide.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2025-11 would update the Encinitas Municipal Code to adopt an amended version of the Energy Code that includes advanced local energy efficiency and solar photovoltaic requirements pursuant to the City’s locally unique topographical and climatic conditions, as stated in the ordinance preamble. The proposed local code amendments have undergone cost-effectiveness studies which demonstrate the requirements conserve energy and are cost-effective. The following modifications are proposed to ensure the local code is consistent with the 2025 State Energy Code yet retains the “reach codes” adopted by the City Council in Ordinance Nos. 2022-13 and 2022-14, with minor modifications: Electric Readiness New single-family homes with gas furnaces would be required to designate and prepare a location to support the replacement of the gas furnace with an electric heat pump compressor in the future. For a summary of requirements, see Attachment 3 – Electric Readiness Fact Sheet. Existing Building Energy Efficiency Single-family and multifamily projects seeking addition or alteration permits with a permit valuation of $50,000 or more shall include a minimum of one of several of the energy efficiency measures including options such as R-38 attic insulation and air sealing, a heat pump water heater, or an induction cooktop. Available measures depend on the building vintage – the year in which the building was originally permitted for construction. Several measures have been determined to be cost effective based on the 2022 Cost Effectiveness Study for Existing Single Family Building Upgrades (Attachment 4) and the Application of the 2022 Studies to the 2025 Energy Code Memorandum (Attachment 5). The LED lighting option has been removed for the 2025 Building Code cycle because it results in minimal energy and greenhouse gas reductions. Electric Vehicle Charging New single-family dwellings must install a dedicated 208/240-volt branch circuit and electric outlet for the purpose of being “EV-ready.” Alterations and additions to hotel/motel or nonresidential buildings with a permit valuation greater than $500,000 must equip at least eight (8) percent of their parking spaces with Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). This is a minor change from the reach code adopted by Ordinance No. 2022-14 which required all nonresidential buildings over 10,000 square feet to comply with this requirement. In practice, this threshold created a substantial financial burden for some projects. The proposed $500,000 threshold better aligns with the incremental cost of installing EV charging equipment for a project. Graywater Systems Newly constructed single-family dwelling units to be pre-plumbed for a graywater system with a convenient location for integration of the graywater system with landscape irrigation systems and accepting graywater from all sources permissible in conformance with the definition of graywater. Ordinance 2025-11 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 10, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Lyndes. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the September 24, 2025, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/19/2025 CN 31157

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-10 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2025-10 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Adopting Amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Building Codes for Construction) of Title 23 (Building and Construction) and to Chapter 10.04 (2021 International Fire Code and 2022 California Fire Code) of Title 10 (Fire Prevention) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Adopt the 2025 California Building Standards Code and the 2021 International Fire Code and 2022 California Fire Code with Certain Amendments, Additions, and Deletions. Case Number: PLCY-008321-2025; Citywide.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2025-10 would update the Encinitas Municipal Code to adopt the current state-mandated 2025 Building and Fire Codes. The following amendments are proposed pursuant to the City’s locally unique topographical, geological and climatic conditions, as stated in the ordinance preamble: Building Code Amendments (EMC 23.12.030.B) Building code amendments add various administrative authority such as the designation of a separate body appointed by the City Council to act as the board of appeals, a common practice among jurisdictions, instead of the City Council itself acting in that role. Additionally, definitions for “Closet”, “Enclosed Space”, and “Newly Constructed Building” are added for clarity in determining what regulations apply to certain building permits. In particular, the “Newly Constructed Building” definition defines when an addition or renovation to an existing building is considered new construction. Most importantly, Building Code amendments explicitly state the City may leverage cost recovery for the review of building permit applications. Fire Code Amendments (EMC 10.04.020) The goal of the proposed Fire Code amendments is to align the City with regional and neighboring jurisdictions to promote consistency and efficiency in fire prevention and emergency response, as well as adapt our regulations to meet the specific needs and risks of Encinitas, including increased development, evolving wildfire threats, and community expectations for safety. The amendments include updates to definitions and application of fees, updates to Fire Service Features to meet regional standards and Encinitas Fire Department apparatus capabilities, additional requirements where fire protection systems are required, additional requirements for fuel reduction and vegetation in Fire Hazard Severity Zones, optional cost recovery for excessive service/nuisance calls and maintenance of fire protection systems, additional safety requirements for midrise and largescale developments, restrictions for above-ground flammable and combustible liquid tanks, flammable gases and cryogenic fluids, and prohibition of liquefied petroleum gases. Ordinance 2025-10 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 10, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Lyndes. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the September 24, 2025, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/19/2025 CN 31156

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2025-05 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Chapter 2.16, Campaign Regulations and Political or Other Noncommercial Signs-Quantity, Timing and Display Area, of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” Ordinance 2025-05 amends EMC Chapter 2.16 as follows: • Removes Section 2.16.020’s limit on contributions to any committee formed to support or oppose a candidate. This amendment will not affect the Code’s existing limitation on contributions made directly to a candidate or their controlled committee. A “controlled committee” is one that is controlled directly or indirectly by a candidate or acts jointly with the candidate in making expenditures. • Makes clarifying amendments to the Code, including deleting unnecessary definitions (“committee”), adding new definitions referencing those found in the California Political Reform Act (“controlled committee” and “person”), and clarifying that Section 2.16.020’s limit on contributions applies both to donors making contributions and to candidates soliciting or accepting contributions. • Amends contribution limits to candidates and their controlled committees for Office of Mayor from $250 to $500 for any one election. Contribution limits to candidates and their controlled committees for Office of City Council Member remains at $250 for any one election. • Adds enforcement provisions, allowing the City to enforce violations of the ordinance as a misdemeanor pursuant to Chapter 1.08 of the City’s Code. The City may also seek civil or administrative penalties in addition to, or in lieu of, criminal penalties. Ordinance 2025-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 20, 2025, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 10, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Lyndes. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 or [email protected] for additional information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/19/2025 CN 31155

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (DS RFP 25-08) PAVEMENT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM UPDATE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available online via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING – None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of a citywide pavement condition survey and updating the City’s pavement management software. See Planetbids for further details. LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET $250,000.00 TERM One (1) year. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 09/19/2025 CN 31149

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (DS RFQ 25-09) PROGRESSIVE DESIGN BUILD SERVICES (CIP FC021) PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. SOQs are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on 10/09/2025. PRE-SUBMITTAL MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION The City is seeking the services of a qualified Progressive Design-Build firm to collaboratively design and construct a new Fire Station No. 5 (CIP FC 021) in alignment with the principles of the Progressive Design-Build delivery method. LOCATION OF WORK 0 Armorlite Drive, at the southeast quadrant of the intersection of N Las Posas Road and Armolite Drive. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $20-$25 Million. TERM Project completion within 24 months following issuance of Notice to Proceed. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive soqS. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit An SOQ for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025 CN 31143

BATCH: AFC-4063 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 110535 B0482515S 6011 ANNUAL 7 211-131-11-00 JENNIFER L. DUTRA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN DONALD B. DUTRA A(N) MARRIED MAN AND TINA M. DUTRA A(N) MARRIED FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2017 04/06/2017 2017-0154462 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $18392.03 110536 B0523895C 6611 ANNUAL 46 211-131-13-00 CATHERINE A. DYKHOUSE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333185 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $16074.89 110537 B0469005H 5932 ANNUAL 24 211-131-11-00 GEORGE T. FISCHBACH AND KARAN L. FISCHBACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/01/2016 07/14/2016 2016-0351774 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $24158.25 110538 B0483685C 5224 BIENNIAL EVEN 6 211-130-02-00 ERIC R. FRYE AND SHAUNA M. FRYE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2017 04/20/2017 2017-0176617 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $12272.78 110539 B0515845H 6131 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 WILFREDO D. GAVIA AND CORAZON A. GAVIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/13/2018 01/17/2019 2019-0018723 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $33294.48 110540 B0491775S 5813 ANNUAL 1 211-131-11-00 DUANE B. GILLIAM III AND KENICE GILLIAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2017 09/07/2017 2017-0409391 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $19023.92 110542 B0562325P 80304 ANNUAL 5 212-271-04-00 EVE HER AND PAUCHIANG YANG WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2023 11/21/2023 2023-0323507 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $38356.46 110544 B0571085J 6721 ANNUAL 11 211-131-13-00 JOHN SCOTT HUGHES AND DARCY ANN HUGHES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2024 09/05/2024 2024-0238187 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $37190.29 110545 B0546405P 5021 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-130-02-00 MARY NELIZA NARIO JUACHON AND OSCAR MALIT JUACHON WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2022 10/11/2002 2022-0397860 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $21437.57 110546 B0491875H 5821 ANNUAL 20 211-131-11-00 ERIC G. LAUENBERG A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/09/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0421384 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $16940.67 110547 B0526425H 5933 ANNUAL 2 211-131-11-00 ERIC MARISCAL AND LETICIA MARIE MARISCAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/05/2019 10/24/2019 2019-0482092 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $32592.12 110548 B0505745C 6123 ANNUAL 4 211-131-11-00 KEITH LEBARON MOSELEY A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/29/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0273044 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17245.85 110549 B0549965H 6022 BIENNIAL ODD 18 211-131-11-00 ROZALYNE PARKER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/30/2022 01/19/2023 2023-0014129 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15285.64 110550 B0516795S 6022 BIENNIAL ODD 51 211-131-11-00 SANDRA NELL PATTERSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/26/2019 02/07/2019 2019-0043948 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $12537.77 110551 B0517205C 80305 ANNUAL 12 212-271-04-00 WHITNEY R. QUAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/01/2018 02/21/2019 2019-0061422 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $18068.45 110552 B0549115P 6911 BIENNIAL EVEN 6 211-131-13-00 EDCELA MARIE SAMPEDRO A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/02/2022 12/22/2022 2022-0476419 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17174.41 110553 B0554435C 5221 ANNUAL 05 211-131-13-00 ROCHELLE VALERIE CURRAN SCHUCHARDT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088593 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $31808.87 110554 B0554425C 7031 ANNUAL 49 211-130-02-00 ROCHELLE VALERIE CURRAN SCHUCHARDT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088598 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $32123.57 110555 B0551345C 5413 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-130-03-00 THOMAS LEROY SIMS AND PATRICIA GIBSON PRUETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 03/02/2023 2023-0053552 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $20398.63 110556 B0545175H 7023 ANNUAL 33 211-131-13-00 PORTIA STEWART A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/13/2022 08/25/2022 2022-0341491 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $49960.64 110557 B0493095S 6623 ANNUAL 29 211-131-13-00 DIANA L. WADDELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/20/2017 10/05/2017 2017-0459476 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $21987.14 110558 B0568895J 5425 ANNUAL 49 211-130-03-00 DAWNE MICHELLE WHITE A SINGLE WOMAN AND RORY SAVOY ROBINSON A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2024 06/27/2024 2024-0162149 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $45555.91 110559 B0521805C 6124 BIENNIAL EVEN 3 211-131-11-00 FABIO I. ARAUJO A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/18/2019 06/13/2019 2019-0229503 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15093.47 110560 B0534545H 5311 ANNUAL 23 211-130-03-00 DEBORAH ANN BALLESTEROS A(N) MARRIED AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2021 05/13/2021 2021-0368233 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $31326.95 110561 B0566295P 80101 ANNUAL 46 212-271-04-00 NILDA DELGADO CHERRY AND RONALD LEROY CHERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2023 04/11/2024 2024-0090113 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $26194.06 110562 B0510605H 6114 ANNUAL 41 211-131-11-00 ADAMAR GONZALEZ FIGUEROA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403675 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $34286.48 110563 B0515905H 6531 ANNUAL 12 211-131-13-00 ROBERT GOSSELIN AND EVA A. GOSSELIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/03/2019 01/17/2019 2019-0018745 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17321.21 110564 B0548825P 6112 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 RICK T. HERNANDEZ AND KATHY M.W. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/02/2022 12/22/2022 2022-0476362 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $23513.05 110565 B0472275C 6632 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 CECILY C. LAPLOUNT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND TRUDY P. KEMP A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2016 09/01/2016 2016-0457571 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15251.22 110566 B0525315S 6123 ANNUAL 43 211-131-11-00 MARY MUCHERU A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/30/2019 09/19/2019 2019-0410471 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17373.76 110567 B0568185S 7014 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 MARLENE KAYE WHITAKER A MARRIED WOMAN AND JANELLE LYNNE AMPERSE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2024 06/13/2024 2024-0148915 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $26725.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:9/15/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31163

BATCH: AFC-4059 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110294 11129CZ 11129CZ 111 ANNUAL 29 214-010-94-00 JEFF R. HAFFEY AND MICHELLE GUMMERT HAFFEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6579.35 110295 22629AZ 22629AZ 226 ANNUAL 29 214-010-94-00 CHARLES D. JOHNSON AND ROSALYND K. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7705.84 110296 31831AZ 31831AZ 318 ANNUAL 31 214-010-94-00 YAN LI 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7718.28 110297 22231BZ 22231BZ 222 ANNUAL 31 214-010-94-00 YAN LI 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6834.70 110298 10432CZ 10432CZ 104 ANNUAL 32 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM J. PFEFFER AND CAROL A. PFEFFER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7532.86 110299 32833DZ 32833DZ 328 ANNUAL 33 214-010-94-00 VALERIE E. BLOMQUIST AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6395.66 110300 22036DO 22036DO 220 BIENNIAL ODD 36 214-010-94-00 DANIEL L. GALLAGHER AND KATHLEEN R. GALLAGHER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4612.26 110301 20636AZ 20636AZ 206 ANNUAL 36 214-010-94-00 NIELS JUUL AND BERIT SCHIOTTZ-CHRISTENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7418.61 110302 32838DZ 32838DZ 328 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 RAMONA M. DRYDEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND THOMAS ANTHONY GUZZO A SINGLE MAN EACH AS UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7526.49 110303 32438AZ 32438AZ 324 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 KAREN R. GROMMES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND LLOYD L. THERIAULT AN UNMARRIED MAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7620.08 110304 21838AZ 21838AZ 218 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 RICHARD R. CASTELLANO AND NANCY L. CASTELLANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7631.14 110305 13239DO 13239DO 132 BIENNIAL ODD 39 214-010-94-00 MILDRED M. MCKERNEY TRUSTEE OF TRUST A OF THE MCKERNEY INTER VIVOS TRUST DATED JULY 24 1981 & AS MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4563.20 110306 32140CE 32140CE 321 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 214-010-94-00 MARK A. CAMPBELL AND LAURALEE I. CAMPBELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4656.64 110307 23241DE 23241DE 232 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 214-010-94-00 JOHN H. GIPSON AND DORIS L. GIPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5237.73 110308 30641AE 30641AE 306 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 214-010-94-00 FELIZABETH S. ESCUADRO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5274.68 110309 11041BZ 11041BZ 110 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 NICHOLAS A. DREYFUS AND JENNIFER J. DREYFUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7309.58 110310 21741BZ 21741BZ 217 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 RUDOLPH H. ANDRADE AN UNMARRIED MAN AND RUDOLPH H. ANDRADE II A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6434.20 110311 30141AZ 30141AZ 301 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 RICHARD W. EMERINE AND PAMELA D. EMERINE AS TRUSTEES OF THE RICHARD W. EMERINE AND PAMELA D. EMERINE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 21 1999 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5006.21 110312 12642AE 12642AE 126 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 TIMOTHY DANIELS AND MARCY L. DANIELS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5194.31 110313 30842DE 30842DE 308 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 BOBBY DEAN FINN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4574.11 110314 13142DO 13142DO 131 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 DAVID M. GOMES AND JANICE L. GOMES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5247.11 110315 30842DO 30842DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 BETHANY MARIE CAPUTO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4983.61 110316 31242AO 31242AO 312 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 MANNING H. BARBER AND DARLENE T. BARBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5262.24 110317 32742AZ 32742AZ 327 ANNUAL 42 214-010-94-00 DARRYL S. HALL AND KAREN K. HALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7418.93 110318 21742BZ 21742BZ 217 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 PAUL A. HOLMAN AND WANDA N. HOLMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6794.78 110319 10143AE 10143AE 101 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 EVAN D. JOHNSON AND JILL M. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7261.64 110320 11243AZ 11243AZ 112 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 JASON GUARA AND JENNIFER GUARA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8219.11 110321 10543BZ 10543BZ 105 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 JOHN D. COLE AND FRANCES M. COLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6825.44 110322 13144DO 13144DO 131 BIENNIAL ODD 44 214-010-94-00 DANIEL R. ABELL AND EDYTHE J. ABELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4230.43 110323 10344CO 10344CO 103 BIENNIAL ODD 44 214-010-94-00 SANDRA DAVIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4979.44 110324 10544BZ 10544BZ 105 ANNUAL 44 214-010-94-00 ISIDORO J DURON AND MARIA H. DURON HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH 1/3 INTEREST AND AURORA DURON A SINGLE WOMAN A 1/3 INTEREST AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8009.94 110327 13246DO 13246DO 132 BIENNIAL ODD 46 214-010-94-00 REGINA R. HUNTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5400.69 110328 31647CO 31647CO 316 BIENNIAL ODD 47 214-010-94-00 VIKTOR HANCOCK AND ROMINA HANCOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4716.94 110329 20948CO 20948CO 209 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 ROBERT L. FLECK AND VALARIE R. FLECK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4823.70 110330 31148CO 31148CO 311 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 REDA M. BENHOUHOU AND ERIC C. BENJOUHOU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $3624.61 110331 11648CZ 11648CZ 116 ANNUAL 48 214-010-94-00 AMANDA LOUISE GOMEZ A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8363.89 110332 30749AO 30749AO 307 BIENNIAL ODD 49 214-010-94-00 ARMANDO GONZALEZ AND MARIA B. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5200.69 110333 22949AZ 22949AZ 229 ANNUAL 49 214-010-94-00 LEORA J. TALBOTT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7653.01 110334 31249AZ 31249AZ 312 ANNUAL 49 214-010-94-00 DOUGLAS V. JOHNSTONE AND PHYLLIS L. JOHNSTONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7653.01 110335 13049CZ 13049CZ 130 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 214-010-94-00 CAROL EVERETTE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6572.35 110336 22451AE 22451AE 224 ANNUAL 51 214-010-94-00 LYRA S. GILLETTE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND STEPHANIE C GILLETTE A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4800.24 110337 21252AO 21252AO 212 BIENNIAL ODD 52 214-010-94-00 BARRY R. HESS AND LINNEA M. HUGHES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5661.13 110338 11452BO 11452BO 114 BIENNIAL ODD 52 214-010-94-00 JUSTIN D. DOTSON A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4696.81 110339 12252BZ 12252BZ 122 ANNUAL 52 214-010-94-00 DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6468.77 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 9/12/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 09/19/2025. 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31161

BATCH: AFC-4058 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110250 20901CO 20901CO 209 BIENNIAL ODD 01 214-010-94-00 ROBERT W. LEWIS AND BARBARA LEWIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5115.54 110251 12301CZ 12301CZ 123 ANNUAL 01 214-010-94-00 RICHARD A. FEDORA AND MARICELA QUEZADA-FEDORA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7291.60 110252 22102CE 22102CE 221 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 214-010-94-00 ERIC B. DAKAY AND ANNA MARIA DAKAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5721.11 110253 11602CO 11602CO 116 BIENNIAL ODD 02 214-010-94-00 ALMA N. CARRENO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5786.92 110254 11003BO 11003BO 110 BIENNIAL ODD 03 214-010-94-00 JULIO C. PARDO JR. AND JOYCE MARIE PARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5159.54 110255 10203BO 10203BO 102 BIENNIAL ODD 03 214-010-94-00 JAMES E. BEARD AND GLENDA S BEARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4867.15 110257 30504BO 30504BO 305 BIENNIAL ODD 04 214-010-94-00 KERI BINGHAM A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5727.40 110258 20904CZ 20904CZ 209 ANNUAL 04 214-010-94-00 BARBARA LANEBROWN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $8136.85 110259 11905AE 11905AE 119 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY A. THORNE AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4763.45 110260 30807DO 30807DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 07 214-010-94-00 ARSENIO AND ELIZABETH CAMACHO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4699.17 110261 20307CO 20307CO 203 BIENNIAL ODD 07 214-010-94-00 CARLTON F. DIXON AND MARCIA A. DIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4530.58 110262 12308CE 12308CE 123 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 214-010-94-00 WARREN D. MADISON AND SANDRA J. MADISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4684.25 110263 10208BZ 10208BZ 102 ANNUAL 08 214-010-94-00 JERALD D. BOWER TRUSTEE AND KATHLEEN G. BOWER TRUSTEE OF THE BOWER FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 21 1997 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7332.12 110264 30909CZ 30909CZ 309 ANNUAL 09 214-010-94-00 HULDA G. GOODSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4077.11 110265 30310CO 30310CO 303 BIENNIAL ODD 10 214-010-94-00 BARBARA J. DAVIS-HOGAN AND JESSE HOGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5367.48 110266 21710BZ 21710BZ 217 ANNUAL 10 214-010-94-00 KIMBERLY A. BORZINO A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6651.44 110267 11711BZ 11711BZ 117 ANNUAL 11 214-010-94-00 KEITH DAVID KEMP 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6806.68 110268 22412AO 22412AO 224 BIENNIAL ODD 12 214-010-94-00 W. CRAIG WEST AND KAREN L. KIMBALL SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THE THE KIMBALL FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 31 2000 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5265.33 110269 31112CZ 31112CZ 311 ANNUAL 12 214-010-94-00 TIMOTHY F. CARNEY AND MARY L. CARNEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6651.72 110272 11313AE 11313AE 113 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 214-010-94-00 DANNY J. CLARK AND SANDRA K. CLARK 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5199.47 110273 30713AZ 30713AZ 307 ANNUAL 13 214-010-94-00 JACEY LEON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7982.69 110274 22513AZ 22513AZ 225 ANNUAL 13 214-010-94-00 ARMEN R. BEJIAN AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUSTEES OF THE ARMEN R. AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUST DATED AUGUST 11 1995 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4449.84 110275 21314AZ 21314AZ 213 ANNUAL 14 214-010-94-00 ARMEN R. BEJIAN AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUSTEES OF THE ARMEN R. AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUST DATED AUGUST 11 1995 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4473.24 110276 22016DE 22016DE 220 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 214-010-94-00 MANUEL J. ANDAYA A SINGLE MAN 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4621.58 110277 20217BE 20217BE 202 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 214-010-94-00 JOEL MENEZES A SINGLE MAN AND VICTORIA SCRIMIGER A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4848.47 110278 30817DO 30817DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 17 214-010-94-00 GARY M. LEHMAN AND VANDY L. LEHMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4566.14 110279 30418CO 30418CO 304 BIENNIAL ODD 18 214-010-94-00 OWEN L. EVINGER AND JEANETTE EVINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4739.06 110281 22420AE 22420AE 224 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 LOIS M. DAY A WIDOW 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $3959.05 110282 11020BE 11020BE 110 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 BILLY H. HINNANT AND GLORIA T. HINNANT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4794.93 110283 13321AZ 13321AZ 133 ANNUAL 21 214-010-94-00 GEORGE T. FISCHBACH AND KARAN L. FISCHBACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7646.69 110284 21922AZ 21922AZ 219 ANNUAL 22 214-010-94-00 MELVIN J. GOMEZ A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $9050.47 110285 30923CO 30923CO 309 BIENNIAL ODD 23 214-010-94-00 ALBERT MITCHELL AND WANDA MITCHELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5226.20 110286 10123AZ 10123AZ 101 ANNUAL 23 214-010-94-00 GARY C. BALLARD AND GAIL J. BALLARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7973.44 110287 12223BZ 12223BZ 122 ANNUAL 23 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM R. FOSTER AND PHYLLIS A NEWMAN-FOSTER TRUSTEES OF THE NEWMAN FOSTER AND FOSTER TRUST U.D.T. DATED FEBRUARY 27 2003 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6612.67 110288 22924AZ 22924AZ 229 ANNUAL 24 214-010-94-00 JOHN H. HUNTER AND ANNE S. HUNTER TRUSTEES OF THE HUNTER FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 1989 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5151.75 110289 23225DO 23225DO 232 BIENNIAL ODD 25 214-010-94-00 COLETTE MARTIN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5075.90 110290 21525CZ 21525CZ 215 ANNUAL 25 214-010-94-00 LAWRENCE M. FRAZIER TRUSTEE AND MARGARET J. FRAZIER TRUSTEE OF THE FRAZIER FAMILY TRUST UTA DATED OCTOBER 14 1994 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6783.40 110291 31726BE 31726BE 317 BIENNIAL EVEN 26 214-010-94-00 LUCINDA D. ALEXANDER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $3600.96 110292 31726BO 31726BO 317 BIENNIAL ODD 26 214-010-94-00 LYNDA K. CROSSLAND AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND BARBARA J. BARRY A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4762.74 110293 31027BZ 31027BZ 310 ANNUAL 27 214-010-94-00 MARIA ELENA ALCANTER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7337.76 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 9/12/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 09/19/2025. 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31160

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 183217 Title No. DEF-670010 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/28/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/17/2025 at 9:00 AM, PRIME RECON LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/29/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0311637, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of California, executed by NERU TAUPAU AND PUA TAUPAU, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 106-551-06-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 569 INVERLOCHY DR, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $878,934.47 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 3/2025 Prime Recon LLC By: Kristen Mazzara,’Authorized Signer Prime Recon LLC 27368 Via Industria, Ste 201 Temecula, CA 92590 (888) 725-4142 Prime Recon LLC may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (844) 901-0998 OR VIEW OUR WEBSITE: https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: TS#183217. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case TS#183217 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. A-4852345 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025 CN 31126

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30627-PM-CA Title No. 2919948 A.P.N. 162-291-47-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/11/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert C. Nelson, Trustee of the Robert C. Nelson Revocable Trust dated September 10, 2005 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/16/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0441731 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 11/12/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $329,946.60 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3521 Pear Blossom Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 162-291-47-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 08/29/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4851956 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025 CN 31122

TS# 2408-738 (3401 Del Este Way.) APN 168-100-48-01 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Note: There is a summary of the information in this document attached You are in default under a deed of trust, dated 03/10/2019, unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceeding against you, you should contact a lawyer. On October 1, 2025 at 9:30 AM, the undersigned, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to: Deed of Trust recorded 05/15/2019, as Instrument No. 2019-0184427 in the Official Records of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, and executed by Genaro Bedolla Will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash or cashier’s check drawn on a financial institution authorized in Civil Code Section 2924h(b), at: The main east entrance to the Fallbrook Branch of the San Diego County Library located at 124 S. Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State as more fully described in said Deed of Trust. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3401- Del Este Way, Oceanside, Ca 92056 APN 168-100-48-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the unpaid balance of the note(s), secured by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $153,241.38 including as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust. Notice of default and election to sell the described real property under the deed of trust was recorded in the county where the real property is located. Notice to potential bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice to property owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (951) 694-3903 for information regarding the trustee’s sale], using the file number assigned to this case: TS#2408-738. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice to tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (951) 694-3903 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website www.innovativefieldservices.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case TS#2408-738 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. For trustee’s sale information please call (951) 694-3903 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Dated: August 25, 2025 MFTDS, Inc. a California Corporation dba MASTER FUNDING CO. By: Steve Wheeler, President (951) 694-3903 41911 5th St., Ste 202, Temecula, Ca 92590 Mailing Address: P.O. Box 2467, Temecula, Ca 92593-2467 (IFS# 40579 09/05/25, 09/12/25, 09/19/25) CN 31101

File No. 5210.3 APN: 226-560-02-00 TS #: 5210 1006025401 PLEASE BE ADVISED, DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP IS ACTING IN THE ROLE OF A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. RE: Creditor Association: Vallecitos Protective Corporation Recorded Owner: Robert J. Flesey and Olga N. Flesey Property Address: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069 Mailing Address: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) RECORDED 02/17/2023, AND ANY AMENDMENTS, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on OCTOBER 8, 2025, at 10:00 AM, DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP as Trustee; or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien, which was caused to be recorded by Vallecitos Protective Corporation (“Creditor Association”) on February 17, 2023, as File/Page No. 2023-0042073, and any amendments, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on May 19, 2023, as File/Page No. 2023-0131595, and any amendments, of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5700, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America or cashiers check made payable to the Trustee, at the offices of Delphi Law Group, LLP, 5868 Owens Ave., Suite 200, Carlsbad, CA 92008, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, Property situated in said County and State which is legally described in Exhibit A. The street address or other common designation of Property to be sold is: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069, the record owner of which is Robert J. Flesey and Olga N. Flesey (“Owner”). The Assessors Parcel Number of the Property is: 226-560-02-00. Name and Address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: Vallecitos Protective Corporation c/o Delphi Law Group, LLP 5868 Owens Ave., Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (844) 433-5744 (844) 387-2537 (Sales Information) Directions to and a detailed description of the above-described real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fees), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 5650, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $18,158.63. NOTE: THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED BY CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-387-2537 or visit this internet website: www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information, using the file number assigned to this case: 5210 1006025401. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 844-387-2537 or visit this internet website www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information, using the file number assigned to this case: 5210 1006025401 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 8/27/2025 Vallecitos Protective Corporation By: Stephen M. Kirkland, for Delphi Law Group, LLP, as Trustee, Attorney, and Authorized Agent for Vallecitos Protective Corporation EXHIBIT “A” Legal Description For APN/Parcel ID(s): 226-560-02-00 THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 2 OF MONTICILLOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7575, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 28, 1973. 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025 CN 31093

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 10/8/2025 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Nisbett, Davante Russell, Shauna M. Teague, Michael S. Wilson, Shoneil Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 09/19/2025 CN 31173

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL-CONTRADEMANDA) SHORT NAME OF CASE: Jia v. Kaufmans et al. CASE #: 24CL016563N NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): DIANA JIA, MEIHUA ZHANG, AND DOES 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): NERICE KAUFMAN, FRED KAUFMAN, CELIA SCIACCA You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawheipcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en ef Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jacob Gillick, Esq. 3990 Old Town Ave., Ste A200 San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 858-250-0656 Date: (Fecha), 06/26/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), V. Navarro, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31172

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on September 20, 2025 ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Jaeson Cayne Leopold Martinez Cynthia Pocaigue Hugh Rogers Jorge Garcia Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 09/19/2025 CN 31171

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 10/08/2025 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Steward Jr, Troy Edwin Evans, Owen Medina, Azmath Borror, Arceli Tadena Izquierdo, Jacqueline Hartigan, Thomas Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage, 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910, 619-422-0128 09/19/2025 CN 31162

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 10/6/2025 at 1:00PM. Eric D Hildebrecht Unit #A005; David Villarini Unit #D023; Kevin Freeman Unit #E023; Jose Gonzalez Unit #F002; Paul J Tabiu Unit #H003; Sonia Harkonen Unit #J012; Rhonda Michelle Rigdon Unit #M085; Linda V Smith Unit #M120; Zachary Cook Unit #N002.This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31152

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on October 4th 2025, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur 16001 Babcock St San Diego CA 92127, County of San Diego, by the following persons:, by the following persons: Tenant Brittany Brown Brittany Brown Brittany Brown Brittany Brown Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 09/19/2025 CN 31151

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: October 07, 2025, at 10:00am Steven Gallo Antoinette Sibley The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 9/19/25 CNS-3965857# CN 31150

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am September 25th, 2024, ending at 12pm September 27th, 2024. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. Pictures at: storageauctions.net The following personal items: clothes, Furniture, boxes of household goods, Cabinet, Speakers will be sold as follows: Name Unit(s) Rachel Elesser 115 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31133

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU046572N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Margaret Ann Kreytak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Margaret Ann Kreytak change to proposed name: Margaret Ann Hendrix. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 17, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/04/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31129

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSE LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code 7210, and California Civil Code 798.56(e) there being due and unpaid storage for which Ponderosa Mobilehome Park is entitled to a lien as Warehouseman on the mobilehome hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired. Notice is hereby given that the mobilehome hereinafter described will be sold to the highest bidder at 1575 W. Valley Parkway, Space No. 61, Escondido, County of San Diego, California 92029 on September 30, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. The mobilehome to be sold consists of a 1972 FESTI mobilehome, HCD Decal No. ABJ4666, Serial No. 3247. The parties believed to claim an interest in the above-referenced mobilehome are: SEAN M. FINNEY, PACIFIC MANUFACTURED HOMES. The amount of the warehouse lien as of August 19, 2025 is $2,007.07, plus additional daily storage charges of $61.67, actual utilities consumed, and other incidental processing, transportation, and lien costs incurred after August 19, 2025 until the date of sale, including without limitation, attorney’s fees and costs of publication. Said mobilehome will be sold ‘’as is’’ and ‘’where is’’, and without any covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, mobilehome park approval, encumbrances, or any other matter whatsoever, including, but not limited to, the implied warranty of merchantability. Purchase of the mobilehome does not include any right to the mobilehome space, any right to resell the home to remain on the space, or to tenancy within the Park, except as specifically agreed upon in writing by the Park. Absent a written agreement with the Park to the contrary, the mobilehome must be removed from the space. The purchaser of the mobilehome may be responsible for unpaid taxes, fees, liens or other charges owned to the State of California and/or other governmental entities. Please note that the sale may be cancelled or postponed at any time, up to and including the date and time of the sale. Dated this 2nd day of September 2025 at Santa Ana, California by Diane M. Andrikos, Authorized Agent for Ponderosa Mobilehome Park. S/ DIANE ANDRIKOS 9/12, 9/19/25 CNS-3964308# CN 31123

SUMMONS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: VICTOR HUGO ROCHA, an individual doing business as M15 Plastering: and Does 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF; Mission El Camino LLC, a California limited liability company; Burger King Corporation and Puja Restaurant Group Inc. ELECTRONICALLY FILED Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 12/27/2024 Clerk of the Court By I. Ledesma, Deputy Clerk. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 CASE NUMBER: 24CU030858N. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Douglas C. Heumann, 3132 Tiger Run Ct. Ste 106 Carlsbad CA 92010 Phone: 760-450-6785. DATE: December 30, 2024 Clerk By I. Ledesma, Deputy. [SEAL]. TO ALL PARTIES AND THEIR ATTORNEYS OF RECORD: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on November 21, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Department N-31 Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, Petitioners MISSION EL CAMINO LLC, a California limited liability company; BURGER KING CORPORATION, and PUJA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. will request an order pursuant to Civ. Code §8482 releasing the property subject to the above referenced action from the mechanic’s liens filed by VICTOR HUGO ROCHA dba M15 Plastering. 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31113

Public Notice [Birth of Ayurveda Citrine Khorsand] LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA. This public notice and affirmation that Ayurveda Citrine Khorsand has been born on the land in a mortal body. The living female is the result of life and love and physical embodiment of the biological father, Mazda Khorsand, and biological mother Stephanie Amanda Mendoza of the family Khorsand their living Daughter from the moment of conception from the first combining of their unique genetic code and was born earthside on the land in the geographical location commonly known as Oceanside, San Diego County, California Republic, united States of America. She was born on November 10th in the calendar year 2021 Anno Domini at the hour and minute of 4:44 am, weighing 5 lbs 7oz and 17 inches long. She is happy, healthy and thriving! 09/05, 09/12, 09/16, 09/26/2025 CN 31111

SUMMONS TO ISHA DEEN AND KASHIF KHWAJA American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Isha Deen and Kashif Khwaja: Case No. 25-cv-01293-JO-SBC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, United States Courthouse, 221 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101, Courtroom 4C. Notice to Isha Deen and Kashif Khwaja: You have been sued. 1. American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company has filed a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Recoupment against you seeking a declaration of its rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to its duty to continue to pay the defense fees for you, to pay for any judgment against you and to recoup defense expenses already incurred in defending you against the cross-complaint in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Deen, in the Superior Court for the State of California, County of San Diego, Case No. 37-2016-00022636-CU-OR-NC. The Complaint is also seeking a declaration of rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to the duty to pay defense fees, and to recoup expenses already incurred on your behalf in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor, LLP filed in Superior Court for the State of California, County of Orange, Case No. 30-2018-01022313. The Complaint is also seeking a declaration of rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to the duty to pay defense costs for noncovered claims and to recoup defense expenses related to noncovered claims and defense expenses that were not reasonable and necessary to your defense of the cross-complaint in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor, LLP, in the Superior Court for the Sate of California, County of San Diego, Case No. 37-2021-00015644-CU-FR-NC. 2. Unless you file with the District Court, and serve upon American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company’s attorney Caitlin R. Zapf, a response to the Complaint within 21 days after service of this summons, default judgment may be entered against you. The address for Caitlin R. Zapf is Woolls Peer Dollinger & Scher, 12401 Wilshire Blvd., Second Floor, Los Angeles, California 90025-1089. Dated: August 27, 2025 /s/ Hon. Jinsook Ohta United States District Judge 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31094

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU042983N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elijah Sauder and Lorelei Marcus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elijah Paul Sauder change to proposed name: Elijah Paul Marusawa. b. Present name: Lorelei Esther Marcus change to proposed name: Lorelei Esther Marusawa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 3, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/15/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017637 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Crafters Collision & Auto Body Repair; B. Color Crafters Collision and Auto Body. Located at: 2017 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA.92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lozoya Collision LLC, 1190 Piccard Ave., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/03/2025 S/Fernando Lozoya, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31175

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017491 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Garden. Located at: 6310 Caminito del Pastel, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard Allan Messenger, 6310 Caminito del Pastel, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Richard A. Messenger, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017654 Filed: Sep 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bruni Family Real Estate Group. Located at: 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Bruni, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2022 S/Lisa Bruni, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017611 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bun’s Brigade. Located at: 470 Activity Way #108, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Bun’s Brigade LLC, 470 Activity Way #108, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Michael Armack, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015157 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Armon Carter Plumbing Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Armon Carter,, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017212 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Local Realty. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6306 Encanto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shahin A. Ketabian, 6306 Encanto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shahin A. Ketabian, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017520 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E.N.A. Contracting; B. SoCal Bath and Shower. Located at: 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esteban Noe Avila, 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Esteban Noe Avila, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016688 Filed: Aug 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Total Control Comfort Solutions. Located at: 933 Newport St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TRWTF, 933 Newport St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason D. Neel, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017453 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celestial Beauty. Located at: 390 Oak Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gabriella Christina Rovin, 390 Oak Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gabriella Rovin, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015474 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cocina del Rancho. Located at: 16089 San Dieguito Rd., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1933 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Santa Fe Holding LLC, 1933 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/21/2018 S/Gaetano Cicciotti, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017365 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garcia Auto Wholesale. Located at: 2275 Element Way #5, Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauricio Esteban Garcia, 2275 Element Way #5, Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mauricio Esteban Garcia, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017260 Filed: Sep 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Window And Solar Cleaning. Located at: 818 Gonzales St., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyler Mark Torres, 818 Gonzales St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/09/2025 S/Tyler Torres 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017250 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taylor-Made Cookies. Located at: 911 Brass Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Taylor Michelle Chachere, 911 Brass Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Michelle Chachere, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016984 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Choice Bad Choice. Located at: 1169 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alicia Marie Sundstedt, 1169 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2024 S/Alicia Sundstedt, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017193 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Louie’s Sandos. Located at: 3360 Dwight St., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Omar Mendiburo, 3360 Dwight St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Omar Mendiburo, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016486 Filed: Aug 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grandview Campaigns. Located at: 926 Alyssum Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tower 25 Research LLC, 926 Alyssum Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/19/2025 S/Kellen Arno, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016618 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moto Deli; B. Moto Deli Sandwich Co. Located at: 190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Burger Papi LLC, 190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2021 S/Mario Guerra, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016266 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Singers Company. Located at: 1760 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michelle Marie Holdaway, 1760 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/06/2023 S/Michelle Marie Holdaway, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017342 Filed: Sep 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mosaic Reef. Located at: 1745 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Krentz, 1745 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Krentz, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017122 Filed: Sep 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Form Design + Build. Located at: 1016 La Casa Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mar Designs, Inc., 923 Tucana Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Walton, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016245 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Industrial Park. Located at: 3120 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #132, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean A. Josepho Trustee, 1106 Second St. #132, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/1998 S/Jean A. Josepho Trustee, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016982 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine K9 Treats. Located at: 561 Lawndale Pl., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 483, San Marcos CA 92079. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Crystal Aquino, PO Box 483, San Marcos CA 92079. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/07/2019 S/Crystal Aquino, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016926 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aqua Drone. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-406, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aqua Drone LLC, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-406, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Goss, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016833 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rita Andrada LLC. Located at: 908 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rita Andrada LLC, 908 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shizuko Rita Andrada, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016892 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stir It Up Kitchen. Located at: 3691 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristi R. Nunez, 3691 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2025 S/Cristi R. Nunez, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016822 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O G K Cleaning Services. Located at: 7141 Skyline Dr., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony George Schaffer, 7141 Skyline Dr., San Diego CA 92114; B. Karina Schaffer, 7141 Skyline Dr, San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/02/2025 S/Anthony George Schaffer, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016753 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heba Derma. Located at: 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heba Dihays, 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/02/2025 S/Heba Dihays, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015682 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daddy & Me Auto Detailing LLC. Located at: 3416 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daddy & Me Auto Detailing LLC, 3416 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zoë Carmonds, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016229 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Brow. Located at: 2636 Via de la Valle #A-270, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zeina Beauty LLC, 2636 Via de la Valle #A-270, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sadia Pacha, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016659 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jerry’s Welding & Machine. Located at: 5305 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moreno Welding, Inc., 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Mehmed Mick Dapcevic, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016578 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Idle Time Ventures. Located at: 4105 La Portalada Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Craig Eidle, 4105 La Portalada Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Craig Eidle, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016035 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Delta Marine Sales. Located at: 3201 Marina Way #101, National City CA 91950 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1302 W. Fremont St., Stockton CA 95203. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Delta Marine Sales, Inc., 1302 W. Fremont St., Stockton CA 95203. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Robert B Fassett, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016648 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inventive Changes Enterprises; B. Adult Kindergarten; C. Sole to Sole Qigong. Located at: 106 11th St., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Isla Cordelae, 106 11th St., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Isla Cordelae, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016575 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bicor Technologies. Located at: 5800 Newton Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IKA Enterprises Inc., 5800 Newton Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2013 S/Israel Kravzov, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016564 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dove Hollow Farms. Located at: 1084 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4310 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DP Fischer Farms Inc., 4310 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Dayle Fischer, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016551 Filed: Aug 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abrakadoodle CA North County Coastal San Diego. Located at: 7522 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moash Collective Inc., 7522 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mabelle Ashe, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015905 Filed: Aug 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TRL Gear. Located at: 4061 Oceanside Blvd. #L, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeff Stoner, 4061 Oceanside Blvd. #L, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff Stoner, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013898 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leb Ped. Located at: 7936 Sitio Peral, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Adrian Lamarr Peddy, 7936 Sitio Peral, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/21/2025 S/Adrian L. Peddy, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016076 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Upbeat Music Center. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Upbeat Music LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/08/2025 S/Vincent Cloutman, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016341 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascentuals. Located at: 1728 S. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3484, Oceanside CA 92051. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Joy Chiorino, PO Box 3484, Oceanside CA 92051. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2025 S/Amy Joy Chiorino, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016289 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guau Guau Taza de Cafe. Located at: 4252 Alpha St. #B, San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Guau Guau Eves Vera LLC, 4252 Alpha St. #B, San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2025 S/Eva Esmeralda Vega, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015064 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travel Souls. Located at: 225 E. Orange Ave. #C2, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2717 Loker Ave. West #1289, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cynthia M. Huerta, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1289, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia M. Huerta, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016221 Filed: Aug 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petal. Located at: 300 W. Los Angeles Dr. #F6, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexandra Garcia Guzman, 300 W. Los Angeles Dr. #F6, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexandra Garcia Guzman, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015136 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joshua’s Donation Pick Up. Located at: 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Evan Giebelhaus, 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2025 S/Joshua Giebelhaus, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015083 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JG Hauling; B. Joshuas Junk Removal. Located at: 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Evan Giebelhaus, 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2025 S/Joshua Giebelhaus, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016028 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hatch Electrical Services. Located at: 2855 Unicornio St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130511, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Marshall Smeltzer, PO Box 130511, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Marshall Smeltzer, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016152 Filed: Aug 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flow & Be. Located at: 2737 Jefferson St. #H, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shannon Yarnall, 2737 Jefferson St. #H, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/16/2025 S/Shannon Yarnall, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015566 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Powder Room Lash Studio. Located at: 635 S. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristin Lynn Nohelani Baca, 635 S. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kristin Lynn Nohelani Baca, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015965 Filed: Aug 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whispering Roses Nursery. Located at: 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Venkateswaran Sivaneswaran, 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Anitha Velur Palaniappan, 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/02/2025 S/Venkateswaran Sivaneswaran, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015511 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Painting Co. Located at: 4475 Dale Ave. #205, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8030 La Mesa Blvd. #184, La Mesa CA 91942. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Charles McGee, 8030 La Mesa Blvd. #184, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2000 S/Paul Charles McGee, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31056