Lawsuits seek to overturn Eddie Jones warehouse project

OCEANSIDE — Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to overturn a controversial warehouse project planned along Eddie Jones Way.

Oceanside resident Gretchen Gary, who lives near the site and is part of the opposition group Oceanside Speaks Out, filed a writ of mandate against the city and developer RPG Development. Advocates for the Environment, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit focused on climate litigation, also filed a writ of mandate.

Both petitions claim the approval violates the California Environmental Quality Act. Advocates for the Environment also allege the project is inconsistent with the city’s Climate Action Plan and relied on flawed greenhouse gas data.

Gary’s lawsuit further cites Brown Act violations, alleging that the developer communicated with council members Jimmy Figueroa, Rick Robinson and Peter Weiss over the summer before the Aug. 6 meeting to propose a modified project that included a $2.5 million contribution.

Gary claims the hearing “did not timely disclose to the public the forthcoming consideration of the ‘Revised Proposal’ by City Council.”

Staff did not present a formal revised proposal. After the council’s May rejection, the item returned Aug. 6 as a consent calendar vote to finalize the decision, a standard step. The item was pulled by a member of the public, prompting comments from Gary and RPG founder Adam Robinson, who offered to reduce the number of truck bays from 34 to 28 along with the contribution.

According to the lawsuit, a resident emailed City Attorney Steve Burke, questioning whether a Brown Act violation had occurred, noting that council members appeared prepared with detailed responses to the changes. Burke replied that he saw no violation.

Under state law, developers may meet with individual council members, provided that a council majority does not confer among themselves.

The project would consist of a 497,882-square-foot warehouse with 28 truck bays situated on nearly 32 acres at 250 Eddie Jones Way. The site is less than 1,000 feet from homes, borders the San Luis Rey River and recreational trail, and sits west of Ocean Kamp, a major mixed-use development under construction.

The property also borders Oceanside Municipal Airport and is near two wildlife preserves, a skate park and the Prince of Peace Abbey.

The land has been used for industrial purposes since the 1960s, long before the surrounding residential community was built. The Deutsch Plant made defense-industry electronic connectors for nearly 50 years until TE Connectivity purchased the land in 2012. RPG Development acquired the property in 2021 and demolished the existing building in 2022.

While the latest project is smaller than the original 566,905-square-foot proposal with 114 truck bays, opponents argue the certified environmental impact report could allow the developer to expand in the future. Staff has said the City Council would need to approve a conditional use permit to add more trucks.

Opponents contend the project’s impacts on air quality, wildlife, water, energy, greenhouse gases, noise, traffic, and other hazards should have been reason enough to reject it.

The City Council majority rejected the project in May. However, in August, Figueroa switched his vote after RPG agreed to reduce the number of truck bays from 34 to 28 and contribute $2.5 million for delayed park and capital projects.

Figueroa also cited the developer’s estimate that the project would create about 1,200 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs.

The Coast News previously asked city officials whether the $2.5 million contribution was improper or illegal and whether it would require a formal agreement. The city has not responded, and preliminary research found no specific laws prohibiting voluntary contributions of this type.