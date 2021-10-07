The Coast News Group
No injuries were reported by the train's crew or passengers. Courtesy photo
Audi sedan struck by train in Encinitas

by Coast News wire services0

ENCINITAS — The driver of an Audi sedan is alive today after colliding with a North County Transit District Coaster train in Encinitas.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday to a report that a train and a car collided near the 1600 block of North Vulcan Avenue, said Deputy Joseph Pirri of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station.

The Audi sustained moderate damage to its front end but the driver did not appear to sustain any injuries and refused to be evaluated by paramedics, Pirri said.

No injuries were reported by the train’s crew or passengers but the train sustained minor damage.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

