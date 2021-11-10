Legal Notices, November 12, 2021

NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) CITY OF ENCINITAS OUTREACH, EDUCATION, AND ENCOURAGEMENT ACTIVITIES FOR THE EL PORTAL PEDESTRIAN & BIKE UNDERPASS PROJECT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on December 6, 2021. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. The City of Encinitas is inviting proposals from qualified professional service firms and individuals to provide outreach, education, and encouragement activities for the El Portal Pedestrian & Bike Underpass project. The project is federally funded with Cycle 2 Active Transportation Program (ATP) funds and the awarded firm shall comply with all federal requirements associated with the Caltrans Cycle 2 project funding. The El Portal Pedestrian & Bike Underpass is currently in construction. Construction activities are being implemented and administered by SANDAG, in partnership with the City. The intent of this project element is to provide the Non-Infrastructure activities that have been awarded federal grant funding, to complement the infrastructure improvements of the project. The non-infrastructure activities are intended to provide the community with education on safe walking and biking habits, encourage community use of the new pedestrian and bike underpass at El Portal, once it is constructed, and incentivize long-term behavioral change to promote increased walking and biking in the community. 1. A DBE goal of 0% has been identified for this project. 2. The project element must be completed by February 29, 2024. The total contract value shall not exceed $43,900. FEDERAL REGULATIONS: A contract will be awarded to a consultant with an adequate financial management and accounting system as required by 48 CFR Part 16.301-3, 2 CFR Part 200, and 48 CFR Part 31. The awarded firm must acknowledge that they have adequate financial management systems as required by the applicable federal regulations. OBTAINING RFP DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All documents and correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Respondents to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a respondent must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. Proposers shall submit a scope of work for outreach, education and encouragement activities that fully addresses the approved El Portal Pedestrian & Bike Underpass Work Plan, provided as Attachment 1 to the RFP. The selected firm will be responsible for providing all required deliverables identified in the project work plan to the satisfaction of the City and Caltrans. The work effort must be conducted in accordance with the Caltrans Local Assistance Procedures Manual, and Chapter 25 of the Local Assistance Program Guidelines, as well as in accordance with Active Transportation Program: Non-Infrastructure Program Expenditure and Cost Guidance, Attachment 2 to the RFP. SCOPE OF WORK: a. Administration & Program Management: Organize and coordinate six (6) pedestrian and bike education events at Paul Ecke Central Elementary School (PEC) for students and residents in the community; Develop workshop content and conduct two (2) Incentive Program Workshops at PEC or virtually, to familiarize the PEC administration, PTA, and other relevant stakeholders on the purpose of a sustainable incentive program plan for the school; Organize & facilitate six (6) encouragement events at PEC or virtually; Conduct virtual pre- and post-project evaluation surveys (Teacher Survey and Parent Survey) per Caltrans ATP guidelines; Coordinate with PEC staff and student parents to create a program plan for the school so that PEC can sustain the program in future years, assumed at two (2) meetings total; Prepare monthly invoices and progress summaries for submittal to the City’s Project Manager; Amend the City’s Active Transportation Plan Map for the Leucadia neighborhood, to identify the El Portal Underpass as a viable bike and pedestrian route, and to identify walking school bus and bike train locations that are available because of the project. b. Pedestrian & Bike Education Events: Conduct pedestrian walk courses and bike rodeos in-person or virtually, total of six (6) events, for students at PEC; Purchase and provide incentives to student participants for the six (6) pedestrian and bike rodeo events. c. Incentives, Safety, Gear, and Equipment: Consultant shall purchase and distribute incentives for walking and biking encouragement events, including Walk to School week, and encouragement of the six (6) scheduled education events; and purchase safety gear and equipment that will allow the school to continue to promote and assist with safe walking and biking, including but not limited to bike repair kits Please also see INSTRUCTIONS in the RFP for additional information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T, Bankston, PE Acting City Engineer DATE: November 8, 2021 END OF NOTICE INVITING REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26021

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-407 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING AMENDMENTS TO THE CITYWIDE ZONING AND LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM ZONING MAPS TO MODIFY THE ZONING DESIGNATIONS ON A 2.66-ACRE PARCEL TO ALLOW A ZONE CHANGE FROM GENERAL COMMERCIAL (C-2) TO OPEN SPACE (OS), AND A LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM ZONE CHANGE FROM GENERAL COMMERCIAL (C-2) TO OPEN SPACE (OS) TO CORRESPOND WITH A PROPOSED WETLAND BUFFER/ HABITAT RESTORATION AREA FOR AN APPROVED HOTEL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE ALONG CARLSBAD’S NORTHERN BORDER GENERALLY LOCATED SOUTH OF STATE ROUTE 78 AND EAST OF JEFFERSON STREET WITHIN THE MELLO II SEGMENT OF THE LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AND LOCAL FACILITIES MANAGEMENT ZONE 1 CASE NAME: INNS AT BUENA VISTA CREEK CASE NO: ZC 14-03/LCPA 14-05 (DEV14058) WHEREAS, JENNA DEVELOPMENT, “Developer,” has filed a verified application with the City of Carlsbad regarding property owned by CROWN JEWEL PROPERTIES, LLC, “Owner,” described as Parcel 2 of Parcel Map No. 15975, in the city of Carlsbad, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego, February 2, 1990 (“the Property”); and WHEREAS, said verified application constitutes a request for a Zone Change and Local Coastal Program Amendment as shown on Attachment A (ZC 14-03 – Inns at Buena Vista Creek) and Attachment B (LCPA 14-05 – Inns at Buena Vista Creek), attached hereto and made a part hereof; and WHEREAS, the City Council held a duly noticed public hearing as prescribed by law to consider said request; and WHEREAS at said public hearing, upon hearing and considering all testimony and arguments, if any, of all persons desiring to be heard, said City Council considered all factors relating to the “ZC 14-03/LCPA 14-05 – INNS AT BUENA VISTA CREEK.” NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, does ordain as follows: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. That Section 21.05.030 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code, being the Zoning Map and the Local Coastal Program Zoning Map, are amended as shown on the maps marked Attachment A and Attachment B, attached hereto and made a part hereof. 3. That the findings and conditions of the Planning Commission in Planning Commission Resolution No. 7418 shall also constitute the findings and conditions of the City Council. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. (Notwithstanding the preceding, this ordinance shall not be effective until LCPA 14-05 is approved by the California Coastal Commission.) INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 19th day of October, 2021, and thereafter. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 2nd day of November 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 11/12/2021 CN 26016

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MIRACOSTA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Trustees of the MiraCosta Community College District to receive public input and testimony regarding revisions to the District’s trustee area plan. Education Code § 5019.5 requires each district that elects its governing board “by-trustee area” to adjust the trustee area plan following the release of the Census. The Board will consider plans based on the 2020 Census. The public hearing is scheduled as follows:

DATE: TIME: LOCATION:

November 18, 2021 4:00 p.m. Zoom Webinar: https://miracosta-edu.zoom.us/j/97809760278?pwd=a0gwaGZ4Z0RScnpPeHN3NE1OZ1BGZz09

Passcode: 905749

The public hearing will take place as a part of a regular Board of Education meeting. This is the first of two scheduled public hearings. The second hearing is scheduled for January 27, 2022. The Board anticipates taking action at the second hearing to adopt final, adjusted trustee area boundaries. Please contact Julie Bollerud at (760) 795-6610 for more information. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25988

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2859 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given notice that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider, and introduce Ordinance 2021-15, adding Chapter 11.23 – Mandatory Organics Recycling and Edible Food Recovery, Ordinance 2021-16, amending Chapter 11.20 – Solid Waste Management, and Ordinance 2021-17, amending Chapter 11.22 – Construction and Demolition Debris Recycling of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinances 2021-15, 2021-16, and 2021-17 to comply with California Senate Bill 1383 (Organics Recycling) regulations. The Ordinances will facilitate the diversion of waste from the landfill, promote environmentally sustainable practices and zero-waste goals, and protect the quality of life in Encinitas. The draft ordinances are available for review online at https://encinitasca.gov/organicsordinance. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. For further information, please call (760) 633-2859 or e-mail [email protected] 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25979

T.S. No.: 2021-00560-CA A.P.N.: 161-623-76 Property Address: 1584 VIA BOTERO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/08/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: CHARLES A. DEFAZIO a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1192036 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/17/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 634,528.24 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1584 VIA BOTERO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 161-623-76 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 634,528.24. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00560-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00560-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: October 19, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/12/201, 11/19/2021, 11/26/2021 CN 26010

T.S. No.: 19-24024 A.P.N.: 146-290-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: TOMMY M. SMITH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 10/27/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0579451 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: AS FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 12/6/2021 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $324,831.51 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3198 NOREEN WAY OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-290-11-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-24024. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-24024 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 11/03/2021 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Pessina, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 929418_19-24024 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021, 11/26/2021 CN 26009

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-892711-AB Order No.: 1854378 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/2/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ELAINE READ, UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 3/5/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0125013 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/3/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $344,376.87 The purported property address is: 1764 MORGANS AVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-630-03-17 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892711-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892711-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-892711-AB IDSPub #0175385 11/12/2021 11/19/2021 11/26/2021 CN 26008

BATCH: AFC-3030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/30/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 101487 40418J 40418J 404 18 147-264-46-18 RAYMOND D. PRESLEY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432745 7/12/2021 2021-0496860 $9344.90 101488 40419J 40419J 404 19 147-264-46-19 RAYMOND D. PRESLEY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432745 7/12/2021 2021-0496860 $9344.90 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/3/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26004

BATCH: AFC-3024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by VILLA L’AUBERGE DEL MAR OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA MUTUAL NONPROFIT BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/30/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 101460 60425A 60425A 604 25 299-310-23-25 EZRA R. ALCUDIA AND AGNES A. ALCUDIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/12/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432752 7/12/2021 2021-0496855 $10883.45 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1570 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/3/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26003

BATCH: AFC-3029 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by WAVE CREST OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/30/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 101480 1950BSZ 1931050 19 50 299-242-19-50 PAMELA RECTOR TRUSTEE OF THE PAMELA RECTOR TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 5 1999 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $3740.31 101481 0142BSZ 0111042 1 42 299-242-01-42 AMY L. TOWNSEND A SINGLE WOMAN 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $3740.31 101482 1913RSZ 1931013 19 13 299-242-19-13 MARSHA MALONE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MICHELLE ANGELO A SINGLE WOMAN AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $3740.31 101483 1938RSZ 1931038 19 38 299-242-19-38 EVANIA G. NICHOLS A SINGLE WOMAN AND CINDY K. MOORS A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $4810.49 101484 1944RSZ 1931044 19 44 299-242-19-44 WILLA M. HECTOR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $4540.34 101485 1439BSZ 1431039 14 39 299-242-14-39 MARGARET H. SMITH A SINGLE WOMAN 50% AND MICHAEL BELCHER SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES TRUST DATED DECEMBER 22 2016 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $3708.89 101486 1635BSZ 1631035 16 35 299-242-16-35 CHESTER RICHARD OBRYMSKI AND JEANETTE G. OBRYMSKI AS TRUSTEE OF THE OBRYMSKI REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JULY 10 1997 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $4810.49 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1400 OCEAN AVENUE, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/3/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26002

BATCH: AFC-3025, 3031 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/30/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 101462 B0489135H GMP602321A1Z 6023 Annual 21 211-131-11-00 WILLIAM BARR AND LILLIE M. BARR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/17/2017 07/27/2017 2017-0338216 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $24369.80 101463 B0521065C GMO593246AZ 5932 Annual 46 211-131-11-00 RAMON BORQUEZ JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AND JENNIE PHAM A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2019 05/16/2019 2019-0184904 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $44311.03 101464 B4041875H GMP681152B1E 6811 Even 52 211-131-07-00 HARRY E. CAWOOD AND DOROTHY I. CAWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2012 09/06/2012 2012-0536059 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $15262.25 101465 B0477705S GMP543443EZ 5434 Annual 43 211-130-03-00 CLARENCE ARISTETELLE KENNEDY AND KARISSA KANAN FOX HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2016 12/08/2016 2016-0672477 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $35659.49 101467 B0482485C GMP692344B1Z 6923 Annual 44 211-131-13-00 ROBERT D. LITTLE AND KATHY L. LITTLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/17/2017 03/30/2017 2017-0142658 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $26565.83 101468 B0466795S GMP661218D1O 6612 Odd 18 211-131-13-00 FREDRIC E. SCHWEISINGER AND MAUREEN A. SCHWEISINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2016 06/09/2016 2016-0283386 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $18751.62 101469 B0495035C GMO604436BZ 6044 Annual 36 211-131-11-00 MICHELLE D. SMITH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2017 11/16/2017 2017-0535734 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $42407.61 101470 B0497795S GMP592213AE 5922 Even 13 211-131-11-00 CHRISTOPHER SOLLOM A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND CHRISTINE PRESSLEY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/03/2018 01/18/2018 2018-0019204 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $24596.24 101471 B0496025H GMO593329AZ 5933 Annual 29 211-131-11-00 LELAND ARNOLD VILLALVAZO AND SONIA SALDIVAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/24/2017 12/07/2017 2017-0569170 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $39452.83 101472 B0482935S GMP683404BE 6834 Even 4 211-131-13-00 TODD M. WANDIO AND REBECCA A. WANDIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/20/2017 04/06/2017 2017-0154599 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $20996.96 101489 B0518585H GMP602203D1O 6022 Odd 3 211-131-11-00 KELLY CROX A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/03/2019 03/28/2019 2019-0110428 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $17282.99 101490 B0435355C GMO522344D1O 5223 Odd 44 211-130-02-00 ANDRES DEVERA AND RUBY DEVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/21/2014 10/02/2014 2014-0428351 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $15288.43 101491 B0512265S GMP8010503BE 80105 Even 3 212-271-04-00 DEBRA DILLARD A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2018 10/25/2018 2018-0445571 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $20552.70 101492 B0441985H GMP702211A1Z 7022 Annual 11 211-131-10-00 REID MICHAEL HANSON AND KELLY RUBY HANSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2015 03/12/2015 2015-0115640 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $29014.39 101493 B0507705H GMP612349D1Z 6123 Annual 49 211-131-11-00 TIMOTHY W. HYLAND A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2018 08/10/2018 2018-0329107 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $26459.83 101494 B0404475L GMP682349A1E 6823 Even 49 211-131-07-00 BRETT MENTH AND COLETTE MENTH TRUSTEES OF THE MENTH FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 17 2010. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/26/2013 03/14/2013 2013-0163732 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $16807.76 101495 B0530985A GMO613342B1Z 6133 Annual 42 211-131-11-00 ZENAS MOE AND JUNALOU MOE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/04/2020 05/07/2020 2020-0232816 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $45209.15 101496 B0476075C GMP663221D1Z 6632 Annual 21 211-131-13-00 VERNON BRENT PETERSON AND SHARON S. PETERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/25/2016 11/10/2016 2016-0612870 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $18899.76 101497 B0508105S GMP611423A1Z 6114 Annual 23 211-131-11-00 JOHNARD REYES AND CRIZELDA REYES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/14/2018 08/16/2018 2018-0336755 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $48292.01 101498 B0481335C GMP652423A1Z 6524 Annual 23 211-131-13-00 SANDRA T. SAGE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2017 03/09/2017 2017-0108858 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $38259.38 101501 B0483465H GMO501151DZ 5011 Annual 51 211-130-02-00 JON L. TIMMONS AND JOANNE Y. TIMMONS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/14/2017 04/13/2017 2017-0165793 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $23055.54 101503 B0452045H GMP652305A1Z 6523 Annual 5 211-131-13-00 PATRICIA A. YOUSO TRUSTEE OF THE PATRICIA A. YOUSO TRUST DATED MARCH 30 2015 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2015 09/10/2015 2015-0477648 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $24974.72 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:11/3/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26001

T.S. No. 086391-CA APN: 213-232-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/6/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/3/2021 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/14/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0656425 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: STEPHEN B OVERLOCK AND JENNIFER F OVERLOCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2428 LAPIS ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,026,340.23 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 086391-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 086391-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 929309_086391-CA 11/05/20221, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 25980

NOTICE TO DESIGN-BUILD TRADE CONTRACTORS Subject to conditions prescribed by the undersigned, Balfour Beatty Construction invites subcontractors to submit simultaneous prequalification criteria along with bids for the following project: MiraCosta College Community College, Oceanside, CA MiraCosta Community College Project # 04215 BALFOUR BEATTY JOB NUMBER: 16850000 Bids for a “BEST VALUE” Design-Assist subcontract are invited from ALL TRADES LISTED BELOW (hereinafter “Subcontractors”) for the following work: BP #1- Demolition, Mass Grading BP #2- Structural Steel BP #3- Glazing & Curtain Wall BP #4- Steel Studs, Drywall, Plaster, Acoustical Ceiling, Sheet Metal, Doors and Hardware BP #5- Fire Protection BP #6- Plumbing and Site Utilities BP #7- Mechanical BP #8- Electrical, Audio Visual, IT, Security, Low Voltage, Fire Alarm **Balfour Beatty is the Design-Build Contactor for this MiraCosta Community College Project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: MiraCosta Community College District passed Measure MM to fund capital improvement projects at their campuses in North County, San Diego. The New Arts Media Building will be located at the south-central section of the Oceanside campus encompassing approximately 1.86 acres. This Best Value Selection is to properly weight qualified trade contractors who will provide the greatest success factors for this project. Similar project experience, Collaborative Design-Build Experience, Experience in Upper Education (in CA), and locally-rooted trade contractors are requested to participate. The successful Subcontractor Bidder shall sign a Subcontract Agreement directly with Balfour Beatty and shall be bound by all the terms of the contract between District and DBE. Refer to “DOCUMENT 01370 Design-Build Prime Contract”, which contains the contract between the District and DBE, attached to the subcontract bidding documents. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding Documents will be available beginning on November 12, 2021 electronically: Building Connected- BBC BID DEADLINE: Bids will be received via electronic submission through Building Connected Contact Tyler Steele at [email protected] for access to the bidding documents via building connected. Bids must be received at or before: 12:00 pm, December 2, 2021 PRE-BID CONFERENCE: One (1) Pre-Bid Conferences will be conducted, of which attendance at one (1) is mandatory, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00 am. These will begin promptly at aforementioned times. Only Subcontractor bidders who participate in one of the Conferences in its entirety will be allowed to bid on the Project. LICENSE REQUIREMENTS: The successful Bidder will be required to have a current and active contractor’s license required to perform the scope indicated in the respective Bid Package at the time of submission of the Bid: Balfour Beatty and MiraCosta College encourage the participation of Small, Disadvantaged, Minority-owned, Women-owned and Service/Disabled Veteran-owned Business Enterprises (S/D/M/W/DVBE’s) and are committed to promote a diverse pool of firms for our building programs. The work described in the contract is a public work subject to section 1771 of the California Labor Code. No contractor or subcontractor, regardless of tier, may be listed on a Bid for, or engage in the performance of, any portion of this project, unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and 1771.1. Contractors and subcontractors must use the DIR’s upgraded electronic certified payroll reporting (eCPR) system to furnish certified payroll records (CPRs) to the Labor Commissioner. Contractors and subcontractors who have been submitting PDF copies of their CPRs for earlier projects must also begin using the new system. ALL CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (DIR) AT BID TIME. Go to http//www.dir.ca.gov/public-works/publicworks.html for more information and to register. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. 11/12, 11/19/21 CNS-3529329# CN 26024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Keendra Molina – unit G-317 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 26022

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HEIDE SHOBE Case # 37-2021-00037593-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Heidi Shobe. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Spencer Shobe in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Spencer Shobe be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec. 14, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Richard E. Showen PO Box 7246 16909 Via de Santa Fe, Ste 201 Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 Telephone: 858.756.3707 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25999

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAMELA HOWELL Case # 37-2021-00044332-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Pamela Howell. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Melissa Ann Angelo in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Melissa Ann Angelo be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec. 09, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K. Nassiri, Esq. Capital Legacy Law Inc. 2794 Gateway Rd. #101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.979.1280 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25998

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00044751-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): LeRoy Young filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: LeRoy Young change to proposed name: Lord LeRoy Young. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Nov 02, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25997

NON-DISCRIMINATION STATEMENT California Institute for Human Science (CIHS), a California nonprofit corporation, does not discriminate based upon race, color, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, religion, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other characteristic that is protected by federal, state or local laws, in the educational instruction, administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, financial aid or scholarships, or other administered programs, and any other activities generally accorded or made available to students. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25990

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ETHEL M. MASSOTH Case# 37-2021-00045283-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ethel M. Massoth. A Petition for Probate has been filed Sharon M. Nixon, Proposed Administrator, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Sharon M. Nixon be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec. 16, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central – Probate. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 106 Vista, CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25987

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045623-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Misha Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alina Marie Wariner change to proposed name: Alina Marie Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 27, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25986

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×7.5 Charshafian, Lesa 10×7.5 Crosby, Laura 10×10 Nelson, David 5×5 Alaimo, Matthew 5×10 O’neill, Blake 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25978

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045709-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Caitlyn Leigh Harvey filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Caitlyn Leigh Harvey change to proposed name: Caitlyn Leigh Harder. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. For Hearing Appearance Information – Visit www.sdcourt.ca.gov for more information NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 27, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25977

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045451-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Edgar Eduardo Cobian-Gutierrez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Edgar Eduardo Cobian-Gutierrez change to proposed name: Edgar Eduardo Cobian. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 26, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25976

Section 106 Public Notice American Towers LLC is proposing to increase the height of an existing telecommunications tower from 40’ to 58’ and increase the ground space for an existing telecommunications tower compound by 10’ x 15’ along with a 30 ft. buffer surrounding the current and proposed lease area at 4705 North River Road, Oceanside, San Diego County, CA 92057, Parcel ID: 157-060-42-00. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to [email protected]. Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns, and must be received within 30 days from the date of this publication. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project. Re: 22110018 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25968

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00044008-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Diane M. Gorchoff filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Diane M. Gorchoff change to proposed name: Diann R. Gorchoff. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 18, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25966

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LUZ M. MURRAY aka LUZ MARIA MURRAY and LUZ MARIA QUIJANO DE MURRAY Case # 37-2021-00043432-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Luz M. Murray aka Luz Maria Murray and Luz Maria Quijano De Murray. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Shelby Tucker in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Shelby Tucker be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec 22, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing: In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell E. Griffith, Esq. 1991 Village Park Way, Ste 105 Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.944.9901 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25963

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 21FL006626N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Jessica Pablo-Suastegui You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Carlos Suastegui You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PÁGINA 2: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego North County Division 325 S Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Carlos Suastegui 403 N Escondido Blvd., Ste 92 Escondido CA 92025 Telephone: 760.658.2161 Date (Fecha): 06/30/2021 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), P. Gomez, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25959

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043978-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Katie Lynn Weiler filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Katie Lynn Weiler change to proposed name: Katie Lynn Taylor-Weiler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 18, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25951

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PETITIONER: Jerry Savin vs RESPONDENT: Rebecca Savin REQUEST FOR ORDER: Other Orders Requested: Appointment of Elisor to Sign QDRO. Facts to Support: Attachment 10. CASE #: D474052 NOTICE OF HEARING For Hearing Appearance Information: Visit www.sdcourt.ca.gov for more information. TO: Rebecca Savin, Respondent A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: December 16, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM Dept: 702 Address of court: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (Form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court has ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. (See form FL-320-INFO for more information.) (Forms FL-300-INFO and DV-400-INFO provide information about completing this form). 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25949

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043679-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ryan Ashley Sweat filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ryan Ashley Sweat change to proposed name: Ryan Ashley Wood. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 15, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25948

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043582-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Intila Ava Jabbo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Intila Ava Jabbo change to proposed name: Ava Indira Jabbo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 30 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 14, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25942

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043027-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Faith Rodriguez, Reuben Michael Miller, on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Noah Michael-Moses Miller-Rodriguez change to proposed name: Noah Michael-Moses Miller. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 08, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024839 Filed: Nov 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grandview Digital. Located at: 1631 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 450 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Grandview Distribution Inc., 1631 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/13/2012 S/James M Ravenel Jr.,, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26023

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9024393 Filed: Oct 30, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Super Sky Supply LLC. Located at: 891 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/20/2017 and assigned File #2017-001863. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Super Sky Supply LLC, 891 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Skylar Novak, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024760 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Korium Studio. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4431 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline Ocampo, 4431 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/04/2021 S/Jacqueline Ocampo, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024442 Filed: Oct 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Get Lit Seasonal Lighting. Located at: 3471 Caminito Sierra #P304, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Get Lit Seasonal Lighting LLC, 3471 Caminito Sierra #P304, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2016 S/Anthony Falette, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024430 Filed: Oct 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sage Wisdom Institute. Located at: 120 Birmingham Dr. #250C, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sage de Beixedon Breslin, PhD- Psychologist; A Professional Corporation, 120 Birmingham Dr. #250C, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/30/2016 S/Sage de Beixedon Breslin, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024734 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Rancho Bernardo; B. Chin’s Rancho Bernardo. Located at: 15721-A Bernardo Hts. Pkwy., San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Rancho Bernardo Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1992 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024733 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Carlsbad; B. Chin’s Carlsbad. Located at: 2820 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Carlsbad Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024732 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Vista; B. Chin’s Vista. Located at: 600 E Vista Way, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Vista Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1989 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024731 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Oceanside; B. Chin’s Oceanside. Located at: 4140 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Oceanside Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1987 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024730 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Encinitas; B. Chin’s Encinitas. Located at: 625 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Encinitas Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1985 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021237 Filed: Sep 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Session. Located at: 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alec Yasuo Walsh, 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2020 S/Alec Walsh, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024696 Filed: Nov 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RH Handyman Services. Located at: 4646 Calle De Retiro, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Richard Cameron Holtz, 4646 Calle De Retiro, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/03/2021 S/Richard Cameron Holtz, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024611 Filed: Nov 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Move Management. Located at: 2126 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2126 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92020. Registrant Information: 1. Lotus Realty Group Inc., 5858 Dryden Pl. #223, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cari A Drolet, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024386 Filed: Oct 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Party Acres. Located at: 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Stephen Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/28/2021 S/Stephen Hartzog, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 26000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024357 Filed: Oct 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Full Circle Sound Healing. Located at: 811 Caminito Azul, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Hager Cap, 811 Caminito Azul, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary H Cap, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024117 Filed: Oct 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Finance Temps. Located at: 3865 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Caroline M Mitchell, 3865 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caroline M Mitchell, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024182 Filed: Oct 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stoner Boner; B. Chill Out Chews. Located at: 2915 Sondra Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #1006, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. BCMSB Inc., 2915 Sondra Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2021 S/Brandon Coker, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024131 Filed: Oct 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steel Bolts Marketing. Located at: 1549 N Vulcan Ave. #55, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lindsey Hopkins, 1549 N Vulcan Ave. #55, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2021 S/Lindsey Hopkins, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021979 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Connect Transformations. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #214, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1770 Oriole Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Jill Kristine Thomas, 1770 Oriole Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2021 S/Jill Kristine Thomas, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023747 Filed: Oct 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wes Art. Located at: 865 Grand Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 554 Forrest Bluff, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Wesley Norman, 554 Forrest Bluff, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2021 S/Wesley Norman, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022843 Filed: Oct 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kalanuvo. Located at: 10980 Caminito Arcada, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: 10980 Caminito Acrada, San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Information: 1. Arun Kumar Ramachandran, 10980 Caminito Acrada, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Arun Kumar Ramachandran, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024043 Filed: Oct 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Onelink Financial Services. Located at: 9883 Pacific Heights Blvd. #C, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mario Reina, 6988 Carnation Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Mario Reina, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023102 Filed: Oct 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Onyx Physical Therapy and Wellness; B. Onyx PT and Wellness. Located at: 1080 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqualynn Gordon, 1080 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Joanna Rochelle, 1080 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqualynn Gordon, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023711 Filed: Oct 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SHFT Auto Care; B. SHIFT Auto Care. Located at: 750 Breeze Hill #105, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mazlen and Associates Inc., 750 Breeze Hill #105, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Schleicher, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023068 Filed: Oct 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data West Co. Located at: 4089 Oceanside Blvd. #C, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. International Computer Products Inc., 4089 Oceanside Blvd. #C, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/1983 S/James Helling, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021702 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rush Cycle Encinitas. Located at: 339 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Attebery Fitness, 339 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2016 S/Katherine Attebery, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023158 Filed: Oct 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chaney Electric. Located at: 3671 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 4308, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Chaney Electric, 3671 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/02/2021 S/Todd Chaney, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022737 Filed: Oct 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Masters Turf; B. Go Turf Direct . Com. Located at: 4835 Northerly St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Masters Turf, 4835 Northerly St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2015 S/Carol Ann Hill, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022492 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilman Village; B. Gilman Village Apartments; C. Gilman Village Townhomes. Located at: 8293 Gilman Dr., San Diego CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 910523, San Diego CA 92191. Registrant Information: 1. Rebecca S Robinson Wood, Trustee of Robinson-Wood Revocable Trust Dated November 21, 2006, 29664 Gracilior Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/03/2021 S/Rebecca S Robinson Wood, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25950