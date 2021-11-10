Vista puts on its best for Holiday Homes Tour

Get tickets now for the Vista Community Clinic Holiday Homes Tour from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, this year marking 35 years since the North County tradition began. The tour will be held virtually, allowing everyone, everywhere to see inside some of San Diego’s most impressive homes. The tour will also include a silent auction filled with holiday baskets and one-of-a-kind items. Everyone who purchases a $25 virtual ticket to the tour will be automatically entered to win a special vacation gift. Tickets at SupportVCC.org.