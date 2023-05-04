Legal Notices, May 5, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 18th day of May, 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Versailles Café & Pastries; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004872-2021; USE-004874-2021; FILING DATE: September 27, 2021; APPLICANT: David Mann; LOCATION: 204 North El Camino Real, Suite H (APN 259-121-18-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to allow the sale of beer and wine (Type 41 ABC License) for an existing restaurant; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 (Existing Facilities), which exempts projects involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the environmental determination. STAFF CONTACT: Sara Cadona, Assistant Planner, 760-633-2697, [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Planning Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] 05/05/2023 CN 27613

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Every other Friday (5/5 and 5/19, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: El Portal Beach Residence- Lot 44; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004803-2021; FILING DATE: April 26, 2023; APPLICANT: RREG Investments Series LLC; LOCATION: 223 El Portal Street (primary residence) 225 El Portal Street (detached ADU) (APN: 256-293-37-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a coastal development permit for the demolition of an existing duplex and construction of a two-story single family residence with a basement and a detached garage with an accessory dwelling unit above; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential Single-Family 11 (RS-11) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303(a) exempts the construction of a single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Sara Cadona, Assistant Planner, 760-633-2697, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: El Portal Beach Residence- Lot 43; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004804-2021; FILING DATE: May 5, 2023; APPLICANT: RREG Investments Series LLC; LOCATION: 387 La Mesa Ave (primary residence) and 389 La Mesa (detached ADU) 225 El Portal Street (prior address) (APN: 256-293-37-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a coastal development permit for the demolition of an existing duplex and construction of a two-story single family residence with a basement and a detached garage with an accessory dwelling unit above; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential Single-Family 11 (RS-11) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303(a) exempts the construction of a single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Sara Cadona, Assistant Planner, 760-633-2697, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 15, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/05/2023 CN 27612

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION NO. 2023-16 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY2023-24 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON MAY 24, 2023, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Engineer’s Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous to take proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications B. Estimate of Cost C. Assessment Roll D. Method of Apportionment E. Property Owner List F. Assessment District Diagram SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District which Report is for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY 2023/2024: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential street lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON MAY 24, 2023, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, RESPECTIVELY, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJET TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: Lois Yum, Senior Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 26th day of April, 2023 by the City Council of the City of Encinitas, State of California. /Tony Kranz, Mayor ATTEST: /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: /Tarquin Preziosi, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council on the 26th day of April, 2023 by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/05/2023 CN 27599

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2023-04 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2023-04 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California revising Chapter 6.60 (Business Registration Certificate) of Title 6 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Establish Procedures for Suspension and Revocation of Business Registration Certificates.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to amend Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 6.60 to clarify the procedural due process requirements for revocation and or suspension of business registration certificates and including procedures for appealing a decision to deny, revoke or suspend a certificate or permit. Under existing law, with limited exceptions, it is unlawful for any person to conduct any commercial activity within the City without concurrently having a valid operations permit or business registration certificate from the City pursuant to Title 6, and an operations permit is required for certain specified activities as set forth in Title 6. In the City a “business registration certificate” is the equivalent of and is commonly referred to as a “business license” as that term is used by many other California cities and within the meaning of Chapter 9.25. Ordinance No. 2023-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 12, 2023, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 26, 2023, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/05/2023 CN 27598

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2023-03 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2023-03 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California adding Chapter 3.28 (Cannabis Business Tax) to Title 3 of the Encinitas Municipal Code establishing a Tax on Cannabis and Hemp Business Activities within the City and amending Ordinance No. 2022-20.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to adopt a tax, for revenue purposes, pursuant to Sections 37101 and 37100.5 of the California Government Code, upon cannabis and hemp businesses that engage in business in the City. The Cannabis Business Tax is to be levied based upon business gross receipts except for commercial cannabis cultivation or commercial industrial hemp cultivation which shall be taxed on square footage. It is not a sales and use tax, a tax upon income, or a tax upon real property and shall not be calculated or assessed as such. The Cannabis Business Tax shall not be separately identified or otherwise specifically assessed or charged to any member, customer, patient, or caretaker. The Cannabis Business Tax is a general tax enacted solely for general, governmental purposes of the City and not for specific purposes. All of the proceeds from the tax imposed by this chapter are intended to be placed in the City’s general fund and be available for any lawful municipal purpose. The Cannabis Business Tax shall be levied based upon business gross receipts at rates of between four to seven percent (4% to 7%) on retail cannabis uses, one to four (1% to 4%) on non-retail uses, except for commercial cannabis cultivation or commercial industrial hemp cultivation which shall be taxed on square footage at rates of between two to ten dollars ($2 to $10) per square foot of canopy area. Ordinance No. 2023-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 12, 2023, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 26, 2023, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/05/2023 CN 27597

T.S. No.: 2018-02180-CA A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00. Property Address: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Thomas W Curran, a single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/27/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0762559 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/16/2023 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 493,393.40 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 493,393.40. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02180-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02180-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: April 27, 2023 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 05/05/2023, 05/12/2023, 05/19/2023 CN 27605

T.S. No. 107834-CA APN: 123-340-59-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/3/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/2/2023 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/6/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0307147 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOHN CHAPMAN AND REBECCA CHAPMAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4667 LA CANADA RD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $446,759.65 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 107834-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 107834-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 938178_107835-CA 05/05/2023, 05/12/2023, 05/19/2023 CN 27596

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-950873-BF Order No.: 220702166-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/12/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ZHENGANG ZHANG, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 12/14/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0773311 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/31/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $631,488.11 The purported property address is: 2153 GOYA PLACE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 222-720-19-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-950873-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-950873-BF to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-22-950873-BF IDSPub #0185424 5/5/2023 5/12/2023 5/19/2023 CN 27595

T.S. No. 105687-CA APN: 213-112-56-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/26/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/12/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/27/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0248546 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TRIPTI S. BOSE AND ASIM C. BOSE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS A TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE BUILDING ENVELOPE IN WHICH THE RESIDENTIAL UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 BELOW IS LOCATED EQUAL TO THE RECIPROCAL OF THE NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS LOCATED WITHIN SUCH BUILDING ENVELOPE, AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN FOR AVELLINO AT LA COSTA GREENS, MODEL PHASE, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2010, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2010-0517764 AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO (COLLECTIVELY “CONDOMINIUM PLAN”), WHICH IS A PORTION OF LOT 2 OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 05-05, LA COSTA GREENS NEIGHBORHOOD 1.16 IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 15719 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2008 (“MAP”). EXCEPTING THEREFROM, TO THE EXTENT NOT ALREADY RESERVED BY INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD: (A) ALL OIL RIGHTS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND RIGHTS TO ALL OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, TO ALL GEOTHERMAL HEAT AND TO ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING (COLLECTIVELY “SUBSURFACE RESOURCES”) AND (B) THE PERPETUAL RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE FOR AND TO PRODUCE, STORE AND REMOVE ANY OF THE SUBSURFACE RESOURCES ON OR FROM PARCEL 1, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN PARCEL 1, WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF PARCEL 1, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS WITHIN OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS OF PARCEL 1, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES, BUT WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE, OPERATE, PRODUCE, STORE OR REMOVE ANY OF THE SUBSURFACE RESOURCES THROUGH OR IN THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED FEET (500’) OF THE SUBSURFACE OF PARCEL 1, AS RESERVED IN DEED FROM KB HOME COASTAL INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, RECORDED CONCURRENTLY HEREWITH. PARCEL 2: RESIDENTIAL UNIT NO. 83, AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN; PARCEL 3: AN EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT TO USE EACH PORTION OF THE COMMON AREA AND/OR ASSOCIATION PROPERTY, IF ANY, DESIGNATED IN THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN AS BEING AN EXCLUSIVE USE EASEMENT AREA APPURTENANT TO THE RESIDENTIAL UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 ABOVE FOR THE PURPOSES DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF AVELLINO AT LA COSTA GREENS, RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON APRIL 22, 2009, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2009-0207782, AND THAT CERTAIN SUPPLEMENTARY DECLARATION RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2010 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2010-0521220 OF SAID OFFICIAL RECORDS (“DECLARATION”). PARCEL 4: NON-EXCLUSIVE, APPURTENANT EASEMENTS IN AND TO THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY IN ALL PHASES SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION, FOR USE THEREOF IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE DECLARATION. (THE TERM “PHASE” IS DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION.) SUCH EASEMENTS SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE AS TO A PHASE UPON CONVEYANCE OF THE FIRST CONDOMINIUM IN THE RESPECTIVE PHASE OR AS PROVIDED IN THE DECLARATION. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6980 MERCURY PLACE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $574,089.31 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 105687-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 105687-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 937989_105687-CA 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023, 05/12/2023 CN 27571

BATCH: AFC-3084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/25/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 105966 16525AE GPO16525AE 165 EVEN 25 211-022-28-00 NORA J. BURNETT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7403.31 105967 27841AE GPP27841AE 278 EVEN 41 211-022-28-00 DANA H. JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7362.59 105968 28316BE GPP28316BE 283 EVEN 16 211-022-28-00 MINDY L. YING AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7232.75 105970 29622CO GPP29622CO 296 ODD 22 211-022-28-00 YOKO E. MORI A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7175.36 105972 15513BO GPO15513BO 155 ODD 13 211-022-28-00 SEAN A. LAGANDAON AND JOHANNA LAGANDAON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8241.75 105973 34542AZ GPO34542AZ 345 EVERY 42 211-022-28-00 J. THOMAS SCHOMISCH AND EMMALEE G. SCHOMISCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8100.50 105974 34543AZ GPO34543AZ 345 EVERY 43 211-022-28-00 J. THOMAS SCHOMISCH AND EMMALEE G. SCHOMISCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8190.34 105975 29514BE GPP29514BE 295 EVEN 14 211-022-28-00 RODNEY M. ALFSEN AND SHARON F. ALFSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8003.64 105976 29516BO GPP29516BO 295 ODD 16 211-022-28-00 RODNEY M. ALFSEN AND SHARON F. ALFSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7689.07 105977 16902AE GPO16902AE 169 EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 THE ESTATE OF RAFAEL B. VEGERANO TRUSTEE OR HIS SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE VEGERANO LIVING SURVIVOR’S TRUST DATED JANUARY 19 1994 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7445.47 105978 18211BO GPP18211BO 182 ODD 11 211-022-28-00 SUSAN ANNE DAVIS A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7309.14 105979 15349AE GPO15349AE 153 EVEN 49 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH C. MCENTEE AND MARITA S. MCENTEE TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE MCENTEE FAMILY TRUST U/D/T MARCH 20 2007 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7953.14 105980 35505BE GPO35505BE 355 EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 ELANA MCDONALD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7203.01 105981 15249AO GPO15249AO 152 ODD 49 211-022-28-00 DARWIN A. LOLGMAN AND SONIA S. LOLGMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7115.10 105982 24509AZ GPO24509AZ 245 EVERY 09 211-022-28-00 GREGORY W. RHEINSCHILD A MARRIED MAN 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7236.16 105983 27905AE GPP27905AE 279 EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 KENNETH J. RESSLER AND LINDA M. RESSLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8515.81 105984 17230CO GPO17230CO 172 ODD 30 211-022-28-00 ALBERT MARTINEZ A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7550.04 105985 26730CE GPO26730CE 267 EVEN 30 211-022-28-00 ALBERT MARTINEZ A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7471.06 105986 19508BE GPP19508BE 195 EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 JOHN L. CHANNEL SURVIVING CO-TRUSTEE OR THEIR NAMED SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THAT CERTAIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT EXECUTED SEPTEMBER 9 1991 BY JOHN L. CHANNELL AND ROSALIND L. CHANNEL FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CHANNEL FAMILY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7456.73 105987 15921AO GPO15921AO 159 ODD 21 211-022-28-00 JOHN W. RUSSELL AND SANDRA M. RUSSELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8149.51 105988 29640CE MGP29640CE 296 EVEN 40 211-022-28-00 DAVID E. KLEINER AND DIANNA M. DAVID-KLEINER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8584.84 105989 29407BO GPP29407BO 294 ODD 07 211-022-28-00 TAWNY SIPE CIRKA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7231.94 105990 16504AE GPO16504AE 165 EVEN 04 211-022-28-00 MELODIE WALLACE AS TRUSTEE OF THE MELODIE WLLACE FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29 2006 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7305.77 105991 16404AO GPPO6404AO 164 ODD 04 211-022-28-00 MELODIE WALLACE AS TRUSTEE OF THE MELODIE WALLACE FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29 2006 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7511.24 105992 14746BO GPO14746BO 147 ODD 46 211-022-28-00 LOUISE D. HOFFMAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND BETTY J. GREATREX AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8323.10 105993 17518AZ GPO17518AZ 175 EVERY 18 211-022-28-00 RONALD D. WRIGHT AND BARBARA A. WRIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AND JULIA K. OVERHOLSER A WIDOWED WOMAN AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $10308.20 105994 35741AO GPO35741AO 357 ODD 41 211-022-28-00 ANDREW T. YAU A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8159.22 105996 16909AO GPO16909AO 169 ODD 09 211-022-28-00 PATTI MILLER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8279.75 105997 26814AO GPO26814AO 268 ODD 14 211-022-28-00 MADELINE ESPINEIRA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7734.62 105998 16124AE AGP16124AE 161 EVEN 24 211-022-28-00 STEVEN DAVID BAGLEY AND LINDA JEAN BAGLEY AS TRUSTEES OF THE BAGLEY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST U/D/T MAY 14 1990 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7395.66 105999 27118AZ GPO27118AZ 271 EVERY 18 211-022-28-00 CASSANDRA A BOUAKKA 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $10542.17 106000 27338BE AGP27338BE 273 EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 PACIFIC TIMESHARE SERVICES INC. A COMPANY DULY ORGANIZED AND EXISTING UNDER AND BY VIRTUE OF THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7559.75 106001 37113AZ GPO37113AZ 371 EVERY 13 211-022-28-00 PACIFIC TIMESHARE SERVICES INC. MARC PRICE PRESIDENT 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7952.27 106002 39039AZ GPP39039AZ 390 EVERY 39 211-022-28-00 AMERICAN BAPTIST FOUNDATION 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8116.22 106003 24531AE GPO24531AE 245 EVEN 31 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA J. KELLOGG AS TRUSTEE OF THE PATRICIA J KELLOGG TRUST DATED MAY 9 2001 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8296.92 106004 37204CE GPO37204CE 372 EVEN 04 211-022-28-00 IRENE J. SPENCER AS TRUSTEE OF THE IRENE J. SPENCER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 12 2005 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7254.66 106005 26446AE GPO26446AE 264 EVEN 46 211-022-28-00 MARY ANN WILKINS A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7479.16 106007 16532AE GPO16532AE 165 EVEN 32 211-022-28-00 FRANK F. OCHOA AND GINA R. OCHOA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7986.27 106008 38205BE MGP38205BE 382 EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 MARK JORDAN AND HOLLY D. JORDAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7398.90 106009 19603CE GPP19603CE 196 EVEN 03 211-022-28-00 CARLOS ARMENTA AND EDITH ARMENTA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7154.87 106010 37213CO GPO37213CO 372 ODD 13 211-022-28-00 AGAPITO A. HERNANDEZ AND LUZONICA S. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8200.44 106011 25223AO GPO25223AO 252 ODD 23 211-022-28-00 SCOTT A. MILLER A SINGLE MAN AND CARL J. KREFT A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7485.84 106012 19303CO GPP19303CO 193 ODD 03 211-022-28-00 CAROL MOTES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8578.46 106013 25704AE MGP25704AE 257 EVEN 04 211-022-28-00 THOMAS J. SNOPKOWSKI AND DONNA L. SNOPKOWSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8009.06 106014 14619BZ GPO14619BZ 146 EVERY 19 211-022-28-00 SEAN M. DRYZMALA AND TRICIA VIVIANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8884.18 106015 36540AO GPO36540AO 365 ODD 40 211-022-28-00 NANCY J. FULLER A WIDOW 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7165.31 106016 27850AE GPP27850AE 278 EVEN 50 211-022-28-00 GLENN A. MACKLEY AND LINDA JEAN TURNER-MACKLEY AND TODD E. TURNER AND KELLY R. ASKINE AND LUCAS W. TURNER AND DEBRA S. VEYLUPEK AND PAMELA A. GREER AND KAREN L. ENCARNACION ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7393.73 106018 25546BO GPO25546BO 255 ODD 46 211-022-28-00 JASON R. SARNO A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8781.40 106019 38305BO GPP38305BO 383 ODD 05 211-022-28-00 DANIEL L. SCHWARZ & GRETA ANNE SCHWARZ CO-TRUSTEES OF THE SECOND AMENDMENT & COMPLETE RESTATEMENT OF THE DANIEL L. SCHWARZ & GRETA ANNE SCHWARZ TRUST U/D/T OCTOBER 12 1990 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8471.35 106020 16507AO GPO16507AO 165 ODD 07 211-022-28-00 LOUISE MCCAIN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE AS & SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7648.64 106021 34738BE GPO34738BE 347 EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 CARL E. BOOTH JR. AND MARJORIE F. MELENDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7082.42 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 4/19/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023, 05/12/2023 CN 27570

T.S. No.: 2022-00883-CA A.P.N.: 123-280-28-00 Property Address: 1570 VIA MONSERATE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/06/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Sim J. Hixson, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/10/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1167845 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/02/2023 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 399,074.39 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1570 VIA MONSERATE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 123-280-28-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 399,074.39. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00883-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00883-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: April 11, 2023 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023 CN 27560

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 22-02911-RM-CA Title No. 8781161 A.P.N. 173-410-16-01 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/30/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Carol A. Aktary Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 05/27/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0402189 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 05/31/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $250,527.24 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 803 Arcadia Avenue, Vista, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 173-410-16-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/ sales, using the file number assigned to this case 22-02911-RM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 22-02911-RM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 04/14/2023 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4781457 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023 CN 27550

T.S. No.: 2020-00160-CA A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00 Property Address: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: TOM L. MEYER AND LILLIAN E. MEYER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/02/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0076003 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/05/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 315,869.38 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 315,869.38. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00160-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00160-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: April 12, 2023 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023 CN 27543

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00018115-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): John Patrick Wilkinson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: John Patrick Wilkinson change to proposed name: John Patrick Taylor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/01/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27610

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St, Vista, CA 92083 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5/18/2023 at 2:30PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Denice M Vega; Emely Gutierrez; Esther Comacho; Elham Moghadam. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009678 Filed: May 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craddock Consulting. Located at: 4252 Serena Ave., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Craddock Bui Stropes, 4252 Serena Ave., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Craddock Bui Stropes, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009168 Filed: Apr 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phoenix Dessert. Located at: 7420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #108, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4939 Earle Ave., Rosemead CA 91770. Registrant Information: 1. Tiandian Inc., 4939 Earle Ave., Rosemead CA 91770. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tommy Chang, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008825 Filed: Apr 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SELECT Residential Mortgage. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Camjoy Inc., 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Schultz, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007646 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phyzique Multisport. Located at: 6937 Catamaran Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wendy Green Physical Therapy PC, 6937 Catamaran Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Zastoupil Green, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27607

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9008674 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Prepare 2 Care; B. Prepare2Care.co. Located at: 1918 White Birch Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611-A S. Melrose Dr. #112, Vista CA 92081. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/28/2021 and assigned File # 2022-9001176. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Michele Talbot, 1918 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081; 2. Linda Larson, 1494 Wilshire Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. The Business is Conducted by: General Partnership. S/Michele Talbot 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008510 Filed: Apr 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Friends of Encinitas Parks. Located at: 1477 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patrons of Encinitas Parks, 1477 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/1988 S/John Bradford Hanson, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008500 Filed: Apr 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eladio Arvelo Photography. Located at: 6816 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eclectic Aspirations LLC, 6816 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2023 S/Eladio Arvelo, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009375 Filed: Apr 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southern California Alliance of Publicly Owned Treatment Works. Located at: 1102 Kildeer Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 231565, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Clean Water SoCal, 1102 Kildeer Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/1993 S/Steve Jepsen, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007982 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kind Folk Farm. Located at: 2100 Hollister St., San Diego CA 92154 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1673, Julian CA 92036. Registrant Information: 1. Ayzsha Ervin Smith, 1285 Darwin Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2023 S/Ayzsha Ervin Smith, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009325 Filed: Apr 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A to Z Art; B. A 2 Z Art. Located at: 862 Hollyhock Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Angela Alyss Zumaya, 862 Hollyhock Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2023 S/Angela Alyss Zumaya, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9009299 Filed: Apr 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CAH Construction. Located at: 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC, 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher A. Holtkamp, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008471 Filed: Apr 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beeyoutiful Juice. Located at: 1582 W. San Marcos Blvd. #303, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 521 Adobe Estates Dr., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Beatrice Gladden, 521 Abode Estates Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Beatrice Gladden, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/2023 CN 27593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006742 Filed: Mar 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 9841 Adelanto TIC. Located at: 888 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2667, La Jolla CA 92038. Registrant Information: 1. Crystal Swan LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115; B. Wilhoy Partners LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115; C. Lafayette Holdings LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2023 S/Abraham Kemp 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006741 Filed: Mar 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3815 Parkway TIC. Located at: 888 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2667, La Jolla CA 92038. Registrant Information: 1. EMK Equities LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115; B. Darius Partners LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2023 S/Abraham Kemp 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008935 Filed: Apr 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GalaxSea Cruises & Tours of San Diego; B. GalaxSea Cruises & Tours. Located at: 800 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cruise Experts of San Diego Inc., 800 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2002 S/Mui Roberts 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008576 Filed: Apr 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TrulyChalice. Located at: 334 Glendale Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chalice Annamarie Streitman, 334 Glendale Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chalice Annamarie Streitman 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008386 Filed: Apr 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loveurstyle. Located at: 1548 Calle Violetas, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tiffany Rossbach, 1548 Calle Violetas, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Tiffany Rossbach 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008700 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grocery Outlet Oceanside-Mission. Located at: 1527 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Just-A-Market LLC, 1527 Mission, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Justin Shepperd 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008093 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Asahi Services Corporation. Located at: 474 Tishmal Ct., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C318, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Asahi Services Corporation, 474 Tishmal Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/07/2023 S/Lori Reyes 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008228 Filed: Apr 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luminous Heart & Face. Located at: 228 S. Cedros Ave. #C & B, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marnie Reid-Fajardo, 930 Via Mil Cumbres #71, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/12/2023 S/Marnie Reid-Fajardo 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007971 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Lock & Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CZ LLC, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2023 S/Connor Zablow 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007892 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joyful Journey Tutoring. Located at: 649 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #212, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Rose Presley, 649 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #212, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2023 S/Jessica Rose Presley 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008689 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Helly Associates. Located at: 14110 W. Oak Glen Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Joseph Helly, 14100 W. Oak Glen Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2023 S/John Joseph Helly 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008535 Filed: Apr 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nick’s Contract Carpet. Located at: 191 N. El Camino Real #112, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas James Dixon, 1491 Sunrise Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/18/2023 S/Nicholas Dixon 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008701 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. munipal. Located at: 1246 Aristotle Gln., Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 460219, Escondido CA 92046-0219. Registrant Information: 1. Municipal Alarm Tracking, 1246 Aristotle Gln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Causey 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008303 Filed: Apr 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Light Scribe Designs. Located at: 1706 Avenida Alta Mira, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 5216, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. Dents Done Right Inc., 1706 Avenida Alta Mira, Oside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2023 S/Matthew Armijo 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006184 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kidokinetics San Diego/North County. Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SD Youth Sports LLC, 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brady Boyd 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008487 Filed: Apr 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACFitness. Located at: 2949 Garnet Ave. 4th Floor, Pacific Beach CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexander Marc Cassidy, 8950 Costa Verde Blvd. #4431, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexander Marc Cassidy 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008784 Filed: Apr 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HOTPLANTCO. Located at: 3597 Roosevelt St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mark Egle, 3597 Roosevelt St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Egle 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008677 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Schiefer Construction. Located at: 1534 Linda Sue Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Schiefer, 1534 Linda Sue Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Schiefer 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007004 Filed: Mar 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bougie Bashes by Emilie. Located at: 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emilie Shetler Swearingen, 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 9278. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emilie Shetler Swearingen 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008062 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Project Formations. Located at: 4720 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesse Garland, 4720 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2001 S/Jesse Garland 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008553 Filed: Apr 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transcend Pilates. Located at: 813 America Way, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Transcend Pilates LLC, 813 America Way, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2023 S/Jessica Reed-Cancel 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007318 Filed: Apr 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinity Packaging Solutions; B. Infinity Packaging Products and Supplies; C. Infinity Packaging Solutions Inc., D. Infinity Pak. Located at: 7396 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-342, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Infinity Packaging Solutions, Inc., 7396 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/1998 S/Eric C. Waldhelm 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005841 Filed: Mar 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Savage Woodworks. Located at: 6822 Savage Ct., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bryan Gordon Monaghan, 6822 Savage Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bryan Monaghan 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27557

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008393 Filed: Apr 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Ki; 2. Healing Ki Massage Therapy. Located at: 317 N. El Camino Real #109, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tiglat Atanous, 3629 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2008 S/Tiglat Atanous 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008406 Filed: Apr 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angel Kidz. Located at: 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy, 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/02/2022 S/Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27552

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007863 Filed: Apr 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cai’s Clinic of Acupuncture & Herbs. Located at: 2170 S. El Camino Real #109-112, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. TCM Acupuncture and Herbs Center Co., 2170 S. El Camino Real #109-112, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2023 S/Lishu Cai Hickok 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007896 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zerofit USA. Located at: 1698 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ZF North America LLC, 1698 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2023 S/Douglas Zirbel 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27549

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007989 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunrise Ceramics. Located at: 415 Peachtree Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Riley O’Neil, 415 Peachtree Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Riley O’Neil 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008080 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smitty’s Downtown. Located at: 119 E. Broadway, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marjo Barx, 119 E. Broadway, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1977 S/Kellie Walsh 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008200 Filed: Apr 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Put Studios. Located at: 2730 Jefferson St. #26, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michele Goane, 2730 Jefferson St. #26, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/12/2023 S/Michele Goane 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005028 Filed: Mar 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Barber Shop; B. Westside Leucadia Barbershop; C. Westside Leucadia Barber Shop; D. Leucadia Coast Barber Shop; E. Barber Shop Leucadia; F. Encinitas Leucadia Barber Shop; G. 101 Barber Shop; H. 101 Encinitas Barber Shop; I. 101 Leucadia Barber Shop; J. Coast Leucadia Barber Shop; K. The Leucadia Barber Shop; L. The Leucadia Barbers; M. Beachside Barbershop; N. Leucadia Beachside Barber Shop; O. West Leucadia Barbershop; P. Westside Barber Shop; Q. Leucadia Mens Barber Shop; R. The New Leucadia Barbershop; S. The Leucadian Barbershop; T. Leucadian Barber Shop; U. Leucadia Proper Barber Shop; V. Leucadian Proper Barbershop; W. The Original Leucadia Barber Shop; X. Leutown Barbershop; Y. Leucadian Proper Barbershop. Located at: 696 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 961 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Dolores Zermeno, 961 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Emiliana Zermeno, 519 N. Nevada St. #T, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2020 S/Dolores Zermeno 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007635 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Lemon Law. Located at: 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Douglas C. Sohn, 2033 Jewell Ridge, Vista CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Douglas C. Sohn 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006265 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nectarine Grove. Located at: 948 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Healthy Creations Café Inc., 376 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/18/2018 S/Rhiana Glor 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27541

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007948 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nyoma. Located at: 17022 Albert Ave., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher George, 17022 Albert Ave., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher George 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008075 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nick Powers Productions; B. Nick Powers Official; C. ITSNICKPOWERS; D. Rockrose Pictures. Located at: 7063 Rockrose Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: c/o Blackbull Accounting, 2888 Loker Ave. East #120, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Nick Powers Productions Inc., 7063 Rockrose Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2018 S/Nick Ergin 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007719 Filed: Apr 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wet Nose Walking. Located at: 908 Caminito Madrigal #I, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Selena Rae Price, 908 Caminito Madrigal #I, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2023 S/Selena Rae Price 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007563 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Splash Speech Therapy. Located at: 375 Acacia Ave. #23, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Clare Mihelitch, 375 Acacia Ave. #23, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Emily Clare Mihelitch 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007908 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Florist Co. Located at: 2815 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bay Park Flowers Inc., 2555 Moreno Blvd. #F, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2023 S/Jolene Marquez 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005021 Filed: Mar 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ATAR Gold Vegan Beauty. Located at: 6986 Batiquitos Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teri Donnelly, 6986 Batiquitos Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2023 S/Teri Donnelly 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27531

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9005020 Filed: Mar 06, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. ATAR Gold. Located at: 6986 Batiquitos Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 3231-C Business Park Dr., Vista CA 92081. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/28/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9002419. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. ATAR Gold LLC, 6986 Batiquitos Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Teri Donnelly 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007112 Filed: Mar 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CampsitePhotos. Located at: 7929 Grado el Tupelo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Alan Edwards Inc., 7929 Grado el Tupelo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2009 S/Eric Edwards 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007805 Filed: Apr 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oasis Pools. Located at: 1833 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ethan Wyatt Cox, 1833 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ethan Wyatt Cox 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007073 Filed: Mar 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summerson Property Management. Located at: 3405 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marc Buonaguidi, 3405 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2023 S/Marc Buonaguidi 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007527 Filed: Apr 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Family Physicians of Encinitas. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #204, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Glenn G. Soppe MD PC, 345 Saxony Rd. #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2001 S/Terri L. Soppe 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007535 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beat International. Located at: 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alejandro Torreblanca, 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Alejandro Torreblanca 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007543 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soma Mortgage Services. Located at: 2940 Milpas Dr., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Victoria Ann Vaughn, 2940 Milpas Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Ann Vaughn 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27523